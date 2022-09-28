Here’s how New York’s third parties work

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Following changes to New York state’s 2020 budget, the number of political third parties that can appear on ballots across the state decreased from six to two. The change eventually removed the Green, Libertarian, Independence and Serve America Movement parties from ballots.

The two remaining third parties that will appear on ballots — the Working Families Party and the Conservative Party — frequently use a practice known as fusion voting, where major party candidates can have their names appear multiple times on the same ballot as different parties’ candidates.

Here’s how the two parties could play into New York state’s political landscape as they make endorsements ahead of the November elections.

Working Families Party

WFP serves as the politically left third party in New York state.

“We’re a multiracial party that fights for workers over bosses and people over the powerful,” WFP’s website states. “We want an America which realizes the promise – unrealized in our history – of freedom and equality for all.”

The party also has a “People’s Charter” listing its guiding philosophies. In the charter, the party advocates for shifting resources away from police forces and the military to schools, housing, healthcare and jobs. The party also outlines its support for universal healthcare and canceling student debt.

As of Sept. 29, 11 sitting members of congress have signed the charter, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-The Bronx/Queens), Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-Brooklyn/Manhattan/Queens), Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-Bronx/Westchester) and Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-Hudson Valley).

WFP endorsed Governor Kathy Hochul, State Senator Rachel May and Assemblymember Pamela Hunter – all of whom are members of the Democratic Party – according to the party’s website.

WFP has not endorsed Francis Conole, the Democratic candidate running to represent New York’s newly-drawn 22nd Congressional District.

The party’s website notes that not all of its endorsed candidates will appear on the ballot for the party.

Conservative Party

The Conservative Party functions as the main ideologically-right third party in the state.

The party’s legislative priorities include prohibiting sanctuary states and cities for undocumented immigrants, and removing district attorneys who don’t “prosecute criminals who have broken laws.” The Conservative Party also rejects any changes to the Human Rights Law to include transgender people as a “special class of citizens.”

Economically, the party supports reducing federal regulations, along with relocating international operations, such as factories, to the United States. The Conservative Party also wants to reverse “the Democrat war on carbon fuels.”

The party’s website also rejects the impacts of climate change, writing that “the frightening predictions made more than 40 years ago by climate warming extremists have not happened.”

The New York state branch of the party’s environmental platform includes calls for the nation to once again withdraw from the Paris Climate Accords and remove state and federal carbon taxes.

“It’s not easy to be an unapologetic conservative in one of the most liberal states in America, but your loyalty and commitment to the cause of freedom have paid off with a growing and thriving Party,” former President Donald Trump said of the state party, according to its website.

Brandon Williams, the Republican Party nominee for the NY-22 congressional election, received support in his primary election from local Conservative Parties in Onondaga, Oneida and Madison counties as well as from the statewide party.

If elected, Williams has called himself a political outsider who would fight for the interests of small businesses, pro-life policies and Second Amendment rights.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin will appear on the Conservative Party’s ballot line, and Hochul will run on WFP’s ballot line in November.