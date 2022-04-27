Judges side with republican-backed lawsuit, declare electoral maps unconstitutional

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Judges scrapped proposed New York state electoral maps Thursday evening, siding with a Republican-backed lawsuit that accused Democratic legislators of gerrymandering.

The Appellate Division of the Fourth Judicial Department of the Supreme Court of New York gave a 3-2 ruling that struck down what it deemed to be electoral maps created with partisan bias. The court ruled that the procedure of the legislature, rather than the independent redistricting commission, devising the maps was not prohibited by state law.

Aside from the other arguments made in the suit, the court decided that the congressional map was unconstitutional because the districts were drawn in a manner that discouraged competition or demonstrated bias toward particular candidates or parties, the decision wrote.

The comparison between the proposed 2022 map and the 2012 redistricting map showed far more seats favoring Democrats than Republicans. The three judges who sided with the Republican-backed suit agreed with this evidence — along with the lack of Republican support for the new maps and the expert opinion and supporting analysis of Sean Trende, the senior elections analyst for RealClearPolitics — was enough to prove the partisan intent of the map-drawing process.

Trende testified the evidence has the “DNA of a gerrymander,” and the result is “exactly what gerrymandering looks like,” the ruling stated.

The gerrymander had disproportionately packed voters that favored the Republican party into fewer districts to either flip a seat to the Democratic party or make seats that already favor one party less competitive, the decision wrote.

The two dissenting judges said there were flaws in Trende’s computer model demonstrating that the new electoral map had been gerrymandered.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and other legislators are expected to appeal the ruling to the New York Court of Appeals — the highest court in the state — according to the New York Times. A ruling is expected to come as soon as this week.