Gunna rescinds Block Party 2022 headline performance

University Union has announced that Gunna, co-headliner of this year’s Block Party, will no longer be performing at the show.

“Due to unfortunate events out of University Union’s control, Gunna will not be performing at Block Party 2022,” UU said in a post on Instagram. “We understand your valid frustrations, as we deliver this news with heavy hearts. Our team is working tirelessly to provide the best Block Party experience. Stay tuned for updated information.”

The event, which will be at the Carrier Dome on April 29, is the first in-person Block Party since 2019, when singer Khalid headlined. Rapper Baby Keem is still set to perform, with support from 070 Shake and A-Trak. When asked if Gunna will be replaced by another headliner or if students, faculty and staff who bought tickets will be offered a refund, UU said they will provide an update once they have more information.

Tickets for Block Party went on sale to Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students Monday at noon for $25. Floor tickets had already sold out before UU released more on Friday afternoon, just hours before the announcement of Gunna’s cancellation.

For any questions, reach out to incoming UU public relations director Quinn Schmidt at [email protected].