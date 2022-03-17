The Daily Orange needs your help to win College Media Madness

No basketball? No problem.

While Syracuse’s men’s and women’s teams may not be dancing, The Daily Orange certainly is. We’re competing in College Media Madness, a nationwide fundraising campaign to raise money for student journalism.

The outlet that brings in the most money throughout March Madness will be crowned the champion. We know we can do it, but we need your help.

More importantly, though, this campaign allows The Daily Orange to continue the reporting you’ve come to rely on. We’re proud to be the only nonprofit news outlet serving Syracuse University and the community that makes this city so great.

Our student staff relies on donations from readers like you to do this work. Please consider making a gift today.

Donations are investments in the future of journalism in Syracuse — investments in helping our community better understand each other and find solutions to the problems we’re all facing.

Your gift allows us to spend time on stories that matter, like stories about Syracuse community members rallying in support of Ukraine or deep dives into the bond between SU’s head lacrosse coaches. It allows us to tell stories about the people who add their own special touch to Syracuse’s culture. It allows people to share their own stories about being Black at SU, coming out in college and surviving in a correctional facility amid the pandemic.

So, here’s our request: If you find the journalism of The Daily Orange valuable, please consider giving today, and help us spread the word about our Media Madness fundraiser.

Thanks for reading and supporting The D.O.