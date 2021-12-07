Don’t panic about the Omicron variant until there’s more data

In recent weeks, there have been many headlines about the omicron variant. The new variant has already spread to more than 15 states, including in New York, which brings up questions about how it could affect Syracuse University, especially when students return to campus after winter break. Some believe that it could potentially be more infectious than other variants.

After word of the new variant, which was first reported in South Africa, started to spread online and Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted a decrease in vaccine efficacy against the new variant, global markets plummeted. As of Monday, there were 12 confirmed cases in New York. As scientists continue to conduct research on the new variant, there are still many unknowns.

As of Tuesday, COVID-19 cases on campus haven’t come close to their previous highs earlier in the semester. With many students traveling home for break, however, a more infectious variant of COVID-19 has potential to ravage campus when they return, at least in theory.

Suppose SU, or the surrounding community preemptively overreacted to the omicron variant coming to the U.S. Stores and restaurants may be closed or limited to half capacity, further hurting small businesses that surely were already harmed by the first waves of the pandemic. It could also mean partial closure of the university, which would most likely include pushing more classes back to Zoom.

But it is not quite time to hit the panic button on the omicron variant. Many findings of studies on the variant are still unclear, and overreacting by shutting businesses down and shifting classes online will not help anyone.

The World Health Organization has been quick to pump the brakes on reactions to the new variant. It’s not yet clear whether or not omicron is more transmissible or severe than other variants. Early reports suggest that it may be less severe than over variants. Moreover, the effectiveness of the vaccine against omicron is yet to be determined. So there isn’t enough evidence to preemptively act and shut down communities, businesses or schools.

The omicron variant was first found and spread in South Africa, where only 25% of people are fully vaccinated. But the U.S. has a vaccination rate of 60%, and on campus, 98% of SU’s student body is fully vaccinated, so we should not compare the results of the spread in South Africa. Trying to apply those results to SU is the epitome of overreaction.

Furthermore, SU requires booster shots for all students before the start of the spring semester and will require pre-arrival testing for all students. Administration stated it will be more strict with how employees report their vaccination status. With these requirements in place, we know that all student and employee vaccination rates will be up to date. Additionally, required pre-arrival testing ensures that students are not bringing COVID-19, or the omicron variant, to campus undetected.

Hearing about a new COVID-19 variant is scary. Seeing headlines of its wildfire-like spread across South Africa justifiably raises some eyebrows. But context and science matter, and both are drawing a big question mark in regards to the omicron variant.

Prematurely shutting down the community or SU hurts more than it helps at this point in time. Don’t panic about the omicron variant just yet. Safeguards are in place, and we need to take it as it comes.

John Hepp is a freshman sports analytics major. His column appears biweekly. He can be reached at [email protected].