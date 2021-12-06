SU to require COVID-19 booster shots for spring semester

Every dollar donated during December will go directly toward paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a brighter future for The Daily Orange.

Syracuse University will require all eligible students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster shot before accessing campus in the spring semester, according to a campus-wide email Monday.

In the email, Mike Haynie, SU’s vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, also announced all students will be required to participate in testing when they return to campus, regardless of vaccination status.

Individuals who are eligible for a booster shot include those who received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Individuals who received another vaccine approved by the World Health Organization should receive a Pfizer booster shot if their initial series was at least six months ago, the email said.

Those not included under those standards must receive their booster shot as soon as they become eligible. The vaccine requirement applies to all members of the SU community that routinely access any university campus location or facility.

SU will also require all faculty and staff to submit their vaccination status. Faculty and staff were only previously required to attest to their vaccine status without supporting documentation.

Arrival testing will be held at the Carrier Dome and Kimmel Hall testing sites. All students living on campus must be tested by Jan. 17, while those living off campus must be tested by Jan. 21.

Resident advisers and orientation leaders must be tested by Jan. 10 and Jan. 13, respectively.

All students accessing campus in the spring must also have received the flu vaccine, with the exception of those with medical or religious exemptions.