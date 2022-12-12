Willing to brave the elements? Here are some local winter sports to jump-start break

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Syracuse winter has finally started, and with whistling winds and low temperatures, it’s hard to get your dose of vitamin D. Although staying inside may seem like the easiest option, spending time in nature can be beneficial, even in the winter months.

Being outside in natural light is clinically proven to help with problems like anxiety and depression, especially if you struggle with seasonal affective disorder (SAD), according to a study from mind.org. So, if you’re willing to brave the elements to help the seasonal depression, check out these five spots to enjoy winter sports and activities.

Cross country skiing at Drumlins Country Club

When the snow finally comes, SU and ESF students with valid IDs can head over to the golf course on campus and rent cross country gear for free. Cross country skiing is a great way to get active during the winter, and is more beginner friendly than downhill skiing. All levels of experience are welcome at Drumlins, but be sure to make a reservation beforehand on the wellness portal. Snowshoes are also available to those who may not want to ski.

Hiawatha Lake in the Strathmore Neighborhood

Just 10 minutes south of campus, Hiawatha Lake offers great skating once the water freezes completely. There are no rentals available at the pond, so bring your own gear or rent some at the Barnes Center. Skating outside instead of an arena offers a change of scenery, as well as a chance to get some vitamin D.

Hiawatha Lake also hosts a local pond hockey group for the Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic. This year, the event is on Jan. 28, 2023 at 10 a.m. Food, drinks and music will be available at the event if you’d rather participate from the sidelines.

Song Mountain

Song Mountain is just 30 minutes away from campus and offers trails for all levels of skiers and boarders. The mountain has over 20 trails and offers rental gear to those who want to try something new. The lodge also offers food and cozy spaces to just kick back when you get too cold.

The mountain also offers night skiing. The opening of Song Mountain depends on snowfall, but it usually happens in mid-December, so be sure to plan some ski trips once winter officially starts.

Labrador Mountain

Owned by the same people as Song Mountain, Labrador Mountain offers similar terrain and great night skiing for all experience levels. The mountain is 30 minutes away from campus, and offers tickets that are eligible at both Labrador and Song if you need a change of pace after a while.

At the bottom of the slope, Labrador hosts The Puffin Bird restaurant to refuel your appetite and hang out with friends at the end of the day.

Stratton Mountain

If you are willing to take a weekend trip over to Vermont, Stratton Mountain is a well-rounded mountain with lots to offer. Unlike some mountains, the resort is not limited to skiing, as it offers skating and tubing as well. Stratton Mountain even has a unique opportunity to ride on a snowcat ride — a vehicle designed to move on snow drives you up the mountain, where you will also be welcomed with dinner.

At the bottom of the mountain, Stratton also has a charming village with restaurants and shops to enjoy after a long day of winter activities. The resort is about three and a half hours away from campus, but is ranked as one of the best ski resorts in Vermont, if you’re up for a drive. Stratton also offers rentals and lessons, as well as a wider variety of terrain than most mountains in central New York.

Green Lakes

Green Lakes offers just as much to do in the winter as in the summer. With flat terrain and many trails, the state park is a great spot for snowshoeing and cross country skiing. If you don’t have the correct gear for that, the park is also a great location for a simple winter walk.