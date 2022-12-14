Polina Shemanova earns AVCA honorable mention All-America honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Polina Shemanova was named as a 2022 AVCA All-American Honorable Mention selection for the second time in her career. Last selected for this accolade at the end of her freshman year in 2018, the outside hitter finished her final year at Syracuse as the program’s all-time leader in kills with 1845.

Shemanova is just the fourth SU volleyball player to earn these honors and is the first to earn it twice since Kelly Duan in 2004 and 2005.

Helping Syracuse to an 11-17 record, Shemanova started every set this season and led the team in kills, averaging 3.9 kills per set and tallying a total of 402. Her best offensive performance came against Wake Forest on Sep. 30 when she recorded 28 kills in a five-set win.

On Oct. 9 against then No. 2 ranked Louisville, Shemanova produced a game-high 13 kills and recorded her 1,699th career kill to pass Diana Fume who held the record for over 20 years.

Shemanova finished 5th in the ACC in kills both per set and in total kills. Prior to receiving the AVCA Honorable Mention All-American Honors, she was selected to the 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team and the AVCA East All-Region Team.