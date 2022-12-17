Tik Tok’s new feature amplifies fears of using one’s own voice

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Over one billion people worldwide use TikTok, as of July 2022. It’s no secret the social media platform plays a part in the average person’s daily life.

With a global audience and virtually unlimited access at the touch of a button, TikTok is widely regarded as one of the more intimate and personal social media platforms, as opposed to Facebook or Twitter where you might post a picture and a comment. Users must give video permission in order to use the app. A majority give permission, as the most popular format is vlog-style videos where users are in front of the camera, telling anecdotes or random stories that happened to them that day. The video-based app causes legitimate privacy concerns for users.

A new trend gaining popularity is the voice changer feature. The feature allows users to record themselves and then edit the video to mask their real voice. Some might say the TikTok feature is a positive addition to the already popular app, as it allows people to share their stories who didn’t necessarily feel comfortable to do so before the launch of the feature. But hearing someone through a computer-generated voice is not ideal, especially as it feels like you can’t scroll for a minute without finding a video with a filter. This is one of many kinds of filters that enhance body and voice.

One conclusion can be made and that is that TikTok users must not feel safe sharing their stories with their real voice.

Public speaking is widely regarded by most as America’s biggest fear. This could play a part in the popularity of the new TikTok trend. It’s natural to have stage fright and not like the sound of your own voice. However, it’s important that these fears don’t prevent us from how we share our persona. My fear is that young people, especially, feel pressure to mask their voice for similar reasons as to why they might be fearful of expressing their ideas in front of others. This is especially worrying, as 60% of users on TikTok are between the ages of 16 to 24 years old.

According to Forbes, physiatrists were “hearing patients and students talk about how they felt about social media, and the pressure they felt to look a certain way based on comparing themselves to what other people posted.”

Communication is important with younger children, parents need to have continuous discussions to separate reality from online perceptions. “Excessive time spent looking at filtered versions of themselves can adversely affect individuals’ mood, sleep, and overall mental and physical wellness,” says Dr. Magavi.

Some researchers find that, “oftentimes people experience anxiety sensitivity or ‘the fear of fear.’ This fear often presents itself when people overestimate the risks of expressing their ideas in front of others, viewing the speaking event as a potential threat to their credibility, image and chance to reach an audience.” TikTok amplifies anxiety as the app is known to have toxic communities and comment sections with little effort from TikTok to mitigate this issue. This is not only seen on TikTok.

This could also explain a rise in the popularity of podcasts as opposed to vlogs. TikTok filters present a similar worry since some may not be comfortable presenting themselves in their natural state.

This is a cause for concern but not panic. While exercising caution in response to safety concerns over TikTok is a natural reaction, it can fester into unhealthy anxiety and lead to lessened confidence, low self esteem, anxiety and depression. Consistent use of social media features like the voice changer feature on TikTok suggest that social media platforms are not making progress to ensure that all people can feel comfortable to be themselves.

Social media should be used and understood as a tool but we must also understand that it can be a dangerous one that has the power to ruin lives. For many, it is doing just that.

Users should continue to use discretion on social media and surround themselves with positive people. TikTok can do more to encourage honest self expression for its users. Far more people view than post on social media. We all have a story and we should feel comfortable using our own voice to share it.

Aiden Walsh is a Sophomore finance major. His column appears biweekly. He can be reached at [email protected].