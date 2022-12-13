3 Syracuse players earn NFHCA All-America honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Three Syracuse field hockey players were named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-America list. Charlotte de Vries and Quirine Comans were selected as first team All-America, while Eefke van den Nieuwenhof was named second team All-America. A regular on the NFHCA list, de Vries is the first four-time All-American in program history and her second first team selection.

The trio, all co-captains, were an integral part of SU’s NCAA quarterfinal run this season. All three found themselves in the top 10 for goals scored within the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Orange are the only team in the ACC to reach the quarterfinals in each of the last two seasons.

De Vries was an offensive force all season for the Orange, finishing second on the team in goals (14) and leading SU in assists (12). She finished fourth in the conference in goals and third in assists. She was also a consistent performer in the clutch, leading the Orange with seven game-winning goals.

In her second-straight season as an All-American, Comans nearly doubled her goals scored from last season, netting a team-leading 17 goals. Her goal total ranked third in the ACC, one spot ahead of de Vries. In October, Comans scored two goals and contributed a diving game-winner against then No. 4 ranked Louisville.

Van den Nieuwenhof earned her third straight honor from NFHCA, making the second team in her freshman season and the third team sophomore year. While she was a constant force on the back end for the Orange, van den Nieuwenhof made her impact known on the offensive end. She scored 10 goals and finished third on the team in total points (25), despite missing five games due to injury.