Syracuse students have a lasting consequence on residents and the city

As a Syracuse resident, it feels like some students think the city stands still once they leave. As if magically, what they leave behind does not affect those who call Syracuse home.

It is clear when Syracuse University students leave for winter break. Anything they choose to leave behind and throw away is sitting underneath snow on the curbs outside of dorms and student housing. Sometimes there are still red cups scattered around from their last few parties before going home.

Life off campus continues regardless of whether students are here or not. But winter break is where residents find relief. Homeowners living near student apartments are glad for the peace when students leave for break. For the most part, the city is quiet, and trash piles and destruction of property stops.

SU tries to teach students how to “Be A Good Neighbor” on the university’s official website, outlining the guidelines for good citizenship to the local residents living next to student housing. But this is where the university’s efforts end. There are no classes or lessons incorporated into First Year Seminar that encourage students to be aware of resources on the Community Relations page. There are also no clear consequences enacted by the university if homeowners complain to the city government or the university when students violate these guidelines.

The city has received complaints and concerns from homeowners who live next to student housing. Incentives were then given to the university to encourage more development of private apartments.

Affordable housing in the city is a major issue and SU benefits from pushing for more luxury apartments to be built. According to syracuse.com, luxury student housing in Syracuse is heavily subsidized by city taxpayers, and developers get large tax breaks. These properties include The Marshall — partially owned by SU basketball coach Jim Boeheim and bought by SU for $69.4 million — Aspen Heights and The 505 on Walnut, all popularly occupied by students.

This becomes a dire issue when previously private developments become state owned and turn former low-income housing in Syracuse into student housing. It soon became clear that private housing was not the right solution. It is almost a slap in the face to see more luxury apartments multiply for students at SU. With many of the city’s residents living below the poverty line and conversations questioning the future of low income housing such as Pioneer Homes, it feels that the city and SU are not keeping the community in mind.

The city provides subsidies to developers in hopes to increase private student housing. There was hope that the new development would have a domino effect on the city with promises of more jobs and new business opportunities available to both students and the community.

While the apartments are aesthetically appealing, these new buildings currently overshadow properties that can be restored, and the real underlying issues are still ignored.

The city of Syracuse currently has 1,800 vacant properties. These properties have a range of possible use, from housing to religious use. SU could use its influence with the city to argue that buying vacant property to renovate for student housing is beneficial. Rather than renovating homes to benefit students, SU should make renovations to benefit the entire community, not just those on campus, and implement projects and collaborations with the city to renovate and sell the property back to the city to become available to city residents.

As for students, there needs to be more pressure from the university to not only educate students on the city of Syracuse but actively encourage them to participate within the community. Students may form a deeper relationship and newfound respect for the residents of Syracuse once a relationship between the two is established.

Sarhia Rahim is a Sophomore Policy Studies Major. Her Column appears bi-weekly. She can be reached at [email protected].