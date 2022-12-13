Top Stories
Syracuse wins 1st College Cup in program history, defeats Indiana 7-6 in PKs
The Orange defeated Indiana for the program's first-ever national championship and complete the season with the program's most wins in a single season. Read more »
Syracuse avenges losses of past teams with 1st-ever national championship
After Syracuse won just five games in Ian McIntyre's first two years as head coach, the Orange are now national champions in his 13th season. It was their first-ever national title game. Read more »
Syracuse overcomes sluggish start to take down Monmouth, 86-71
Judah Mintz was one of five Syracuse players to record double-digit points against Monmouth as the Orange won their fourth straight game. Read more »