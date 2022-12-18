Decades-long advocacy of Vera House’s Randi Bregman should not be overlooked

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

In response to The Daily Orange article, SU sets requests for Vera House, I am heartened to learn of Syracuse University’s continued relationship with Vera House. I am responding in support of Randi Bregman, the organization’s long-time executive director, who after admitting her mistake and working toward accountability, resigned her position.

The sustainable communication access policies instituted at Vera House under Bregman and Angela Douglas’ leadership has been groundbreaking. Given her decades long advocacy that changed innumerable lives for the better, Bregman should have been allowed to retire with full benefits. Argument to the contrary seems punitive, not restorative.

As a member of the deaf community of Central New York since 2001, I’ve observed Bregman’s advocacy on behalf of the disabled and deaf community and more recently, deaf refugees and immigrants, many of whom are displaced refugees from conflict riven countries.

Afflicted by war and domestic violence, deaf refugees, mostly women who are survivors of abusive relationships, arrive needing support to establish a new life in America. Bregman went above and beyond the call of duty to not only ensure that support services were made available to these refugees but that these services were accessible to them. Vera House’s life-saving work was able to reach this marginalized and underserved community which is at a much higher risk of experiencing sexual or domestic violence. As a result, deaf refugees and immigrants have accessible services – a lifeline for many over the past several years.

Displaying vision, Bregman advocated for equal access at Vera House. She worked with American Sign Language interpreters to train interpreters who could appropriately respond to the trauma and disability needs of their deaf clients.

SU needs to stay engaged with Vera House, an organization whose value to the community is unquantifiable in that it provides for all people, especially those with disabilities and immigrants. It is time to strengthen the bonds between the university as the “gown” to Vera House’s “town,” working collaboratively to right the ship and continue Vera House’s legacy of service.

Obviously hindsight is 20/20. Bregman made a mistake because she is the kind of person to give people a second chance. She took responsibility and resigned, saying that intentions don’t matter when the decision has such an impact.

It is unfortunate that the good work over the last few decades would be marked by a bad decision. That is why SU needs to stay the course, keep the faith and help Vera House to get past this crisis.

S/Michael Schwartz

Michael Schwartz, J.D., PhD

Associate Professor

Disability Rights Clinic

SU College of Law