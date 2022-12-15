Syracuse field hockey coach Ange Bradley announces retirement

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse field hockey head coach Ange Bradley announced her retirement from coaching, effective Dec. 31, 2022. Bradley coached the Orange for 16 years, winning 75% of her games with a record of 246-82. Overall, Bradley’s career record stands at 381-143-2 including her stints at Goucher (MD) and Richmond.

Assistant coach Tim Broenink will step in as the team’s interim head coach, but Syracuse will hold a national search for Bradley’s replacement.

Bradley managed SU to its first national championship in 2015, where the Orange defeated North Carolina 4-2. In the same year, Bradley was honored with the National Field Hockey Association Coach of the Year. It was the second time she had received the award, previously winning it in 2008 with SU.

In her tenure at Syracuse, Bradley led the Orange to four Final Four appearances, 13 NCAA Tournament invitations, two national title games, one Atlantic Coast Conference season title, four Big East season titles and two Big East Tournament championships.