University Union announced the artist lineup for Juice Jam 2022 on Thursday— T-Pain and Flo Milli will headline the concert, supported by Yung Gravy and Doechii, UU said in a press release. The concert will be hosted by UU and held on September 18.

Tallahassee-born singer T-Pain has been redefining pop, hip-hop and R&B since entering the music scene in 2004. The artist has billions of streams worldwide and received six total GRAMMY awards across his massive career.

Best known for her lyrics on female empowerment and unwavering confidence, 22-year-old Alabama born rapper Flo Milli first took the internet by storm in 2018 with her track, “Beef FloMix.” In the following year, her song “In The Party” gained significant popularity and has been streamed nearly 200 million times to date.

Yung Gravy, the 23-year-old “Minnesotan disruptor” and MC for Juice Jam 2022, rose to success through his 2018 “Snow Cougar” EP, featuring hits “Mr. Clean” and “1 Thot 2 Thot Red Thot Blue Thot.”

Tampa artist Doechii released her first song, “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” in 2020, and has since established herself as a confident disrupter making waves in hip hop, although her sound doesn’t fit into one genre. Doechii announced this year that she will join forces with Top Dawg Entertainment, the label behind American rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Tickets for Juice Jam are $25 and will go on sale September 12 at noon, and will be able to be purchased through a Student MyCuse account. A valid SU or SUNY ESF ID will be needed to purchase tickets, and only one ticket will be sold per student.

Students will need to pick up a physical copy of their ticket at the JMA Wireless Dome’s Gate E Box Office. The Dome’s bag policy will be in effect at Skytop Field.

To request accommodations, contact UU Vice President Ashley Bruce at [email protected].