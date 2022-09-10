Third-year Maxwell student dies

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Yuyi Zhan, a third-year student in the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, died Saturday morning. A university official announced Zhan’s death in a campus-wide email Saturday afternoon.

“I join Chancellor Kent Syverud and Provost Gretchen Ritter in extending our sincerest sympathies and condolences to Yuyi’s family, friends and loved ones on behalf of the Orange community,” wrote Allen Groves, SU’s senior vice president and chief student experience officer, in the email.

David Van Slyke, the dean of Maxwell, and Lois Agnew, the interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, sent a joint email to students within their colleges. The email called Zhan — an international student from Chengdu, China — an active and engaged community member. He played intramural soccer at SU and worked as a marketing intern, the email said.

“His untimely passing has shaken our community, and Yuyi will be greatly missed,” the two deans wrote. “We ask you to hold his family and friends in your thoughts, and to care for yourselves and each other as we work through our grief together.”

Groves, Van Slyke and Agnew wrote that SU students can find support through university counseling services.

The Barnes Center at The Arch offers confidential counseling at all times at (315) 443-8000. Students can also contact Student Outreach and Retention’s support services and case management team Monday through Friday at (315) 443-4357.

SU faculty and staff can also call Carebridge, the university’s faculty and staff assistance program, at (800) 437-0911. All campus community members can also contact Hendricks Chapel at (315) 443-2901.

“In this time of sadness,” Groves concluded, “let us offer heartfelt support to all those grieving and continue to extend care and kindness to one another.”