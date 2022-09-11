‘The joker’: Singelmann’s role provides offensive, defensive stability for SU

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Colin Biros stood at the top of the UConn box with four Huskies less than five feet from him and the ball. Early into the match, Biros quickly turned to his right and sent a low pass to a flanking Noah Singelmann.

Singelmann is listed as defender, but he’s consistently played in the midfield and in SU’s attacking half. The senior tapped the ball to secure possession and then sent a low cross to Jeorgio Kocevski, who made a backheel pass to Biros. Biros spun and shot with his left foot to beat UConn keeper Jayden Hibbert. It was Syracuse’s first score in an eventual 5-0 win, and Singelmann’s first point of the season with the secondary assist.

Syracuse head coach Ian McIntyre prefers the 3-5-2 formation, which gets wingbacks more involved in the offense. Singelmann, who starts matches at right wingback, is experienced when it comes to playing in the midfield. He’s played the position through his entire Syracuse career.

With this self-proclaimed versatility, Singelmann contributes on offense and provides support on defense, even if it means playing a role he wasn’t meant to play when he first came to SU.

“We recruited him as a center back,” McIntyre said. “And he’s probably played everywhere but centerback.”

Singlemann played a factor on offense with the U19 team of Karlsruher SC. He constantly swapped between midfielder and center back depending on the opponent. To start the 2018-19 season, Singelmann played central midfielder for KSC, and eventually scored twice, more than any other defender on the squad.

Singelmann likes to call his position the “joker role.” Alongside Buster Sjoberg, Christian Curti and Olu Oyegunle on the backline, Singelmann feels comfortable moving up into the midfield.

Singelmann said his biggest strength is cutting into the box. This move not only generates shots and crosses for eventual headers, but it also helps Syracuse score goals.

We recruited him as a center back, and he’s probably played everywhere but centerback. Head coach Ian McIntyre on Noah Singelmann

In a 2021 road matchup against then-No. 16 Pittsburgh, Singelmann made quick movements inside the box to set himself up as the recipient for a cross. Midfielder Hilli Goldhar weaved his way through defenders into the right side of the box, eventually launching a cross toward the middle, where Singelmann fired a header into the left side of the net.

“In the end, wherever I can help the team the most, I’m there,” Singelmann said.

Once McIntyre’s coaching staff told Singelmann that he was going to be in midfield throughout the year, the senior wasn’t surprised. Singelmann played the position in Syracuse’s three exhibition matches, where SU scored a combined 12 goals.

Sjoberg has only seen Singelmann play up in the midfield. He finds that Singelmann’s overall qualities translate well to the position since Singelmann is quick on his feet and can move the ball around to his teammates.

In the Orange’s 2022 season opener against Iona, they looked to generate offense early.

Syracuse struggled to push its way inside the box until Singelmann sparked the attack with long crosses that generated corners. Just over 10 minutes in, Singelmann and Biros passed the ball back and forth to each other near the top right corner of the 18. But when multiple Iona defenders crowded them, Singelman made quick cuts in order to create some space.

Singelmann then set up a cross toward SU attackers Nathan Opoku and Levonte Johnson. The ball was deflected by an Iona player, creating successive Orange corner kicks which eventually led to Opoku scoring the team’s first goal of the season.

Opoku and the rest of Syracuse’s transfer attackers have quickly understood the importance of Singelmann on offense. During the Orange’s 1-0 wins against then-No. 21 Penn State and No. 22 Notre Dame, Singelmann provided crosses and shots to the attack.

Syracuse put together many opportunities to score against the Nittany Lions. With 15 minutes left in the match, Kocevski sprinted down the left side of Penn State’s half where he had three Nittany Lions in his vicinity. Singelmann remained wide open, so Kocevski chipped the ball to the senior who was streaking down the pitch.

Once Singelmann gained control of the ball, he took his only shot of the match. The Penn State goalie blocked it, giving Opoku an opportunity to take a shot. The consistent offensive pressure subsequently led to a game-winner by Biros five minutes later.

“I feel like Noah was one of those guys on every team,” Johnson said. “The ones who can defend and also have the technical ability to go up and provide assists and get goals for himself.”