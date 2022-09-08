Syracuse strings together 5th straight win with 2-1 victory over Binghamton

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse defender Kate Murphy was gearing up for a corner kick in the 20th minute against Binghamton. Murphy has been responsible for all of the Orange’s goals from the corners despite the team struggling in that category. She booted the ball high in the air and it bent around to the left part of the goal box.

At the same time, Jenna Tivnan wedged through Bearcat defenders and lunged in the air, connecting on a header that zoomed to the top right corner of the net. It was Tivnan’s first goal of the season and the third of her five year Orange career.

Tivan’s goal gave the Orange a lead they never relinquished as Syracuse (6-1) toppled Binghamton (1-3-1) 2-1. The Orange have now won five straight match, while the Bearcats haven’t won in over two weeks. Syracuse completely controlled possession, outshooting Binghamton 25-5.

The Orange started the match with control in the Bearcats’ zone. Forward Chelsea Domond recorded the first shot for Syracuse, but a Binghamton defender stepped in and blocked it. SU then got its first crack at a corner just moments later with Grace Gillard getting solid contact on a header off the set piece. But the shot missed barely high of the goal.

But Binghamton gained momentum in the 12th minute, with Bearcats midfielder Victoria McKnight chipping a ball over the crossbar, leading to an Orange goal kick. Despite the miss, the Bearcats continued to press though and brought the ball back into Syracuse’s end. Binghamton then got five throw ins over the span of two minutes. After Bearcat Allison Falvo forced Orange goalkeeper Shea Vanderbosch to kneel down for a save, Syracuse started to get in a groove again.

That’s when SU’s Maya McDermott delivered a shot to the high center of the goal which Binghamton goalkeeper Nicole Scott had to reach up and save. Shortly after, Murphy set up Tivnan for the first goal of the match. Domond continued to get shots off, but never forced a save. She came close in the 37th minute when she hit the cross bar after cutting through Bearcat defenders in the goal box.

Syracuse opened up the second half, peppering the Bearcats with shots. This was an early test for Binghamton goalkeeper Kaitlyn Williams, who subbed in for Scott after the first half. In the 47th minute, sophomore Ashley Rauch had her shot blocked by a defender and just fifteen seconds later McDermott put a shot in the center of the goal for an easy save. Minutes later, forward Erin Flurey found the back of the net on a hard shot to the high left of the goal. This put the Orange up 2-0.

In the 61st minute, Rauch headed a ball of a Syracuse corner that sailed over the net. A few minutes later, Flurey got another shot on goal, but Williams made an easy save. This led to a second corner in three minutes. This time, the Orange set piece went off Tivnan’s head towards the low center of the goal for another save.

In response to the consistent SU offensive pressure, McKnight fielded a thru ball from Maya Amand that tore through a gap in the Orange defense. Vanderbosch McKnight whipped the ball low left of the goal – just seven yards away from the net, narrowing the lead to 2-1.

Following the goal, Syracuse continued to keep Williams busy throughout the second frame. The Orange got four shots on goal in the nine minutes after the Bearcats’ goal. The team really took charge as the match wore on, with the Bearcats only getting off two shots in the second half.