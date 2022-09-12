Film Review: Syracuse, Garrett Shrader takes passing game to new level in blowout win over UConn

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After recording 236 passing yards and a 72% completion percentage against Louisville, Garrett Shrader earned a 94.1 passing grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Following a blowout win over the Cardinals, one of Syracuse’s conference kryptonites, Shrader showcased his offseason improvements against a 1-1 UConn team, leading to new career-highs.

A season ago, Shrader passed for more than 200 yards just twice. But on Saturday, the junior threw for 292 yards, the most in his career. He finished with three passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and completed 87% of his throws.

Here is how Shrader’s arm led Syracuse in its 48-14 victory over UConn:

55-yard dime

Shrader’s two passing touchdowns against Louisville either relied on Sean Tucker’s legs or a wide receiver connection in the red zone. Facing a weaker UConn defense, Shrader fully tested his deep passing range.

His first long completion ended with Damien Alford waltzing into the end zone. At the snap, Shrader lined up next to Tucker and faked a handoff to the sophomore running back. Instead, he looked for a pass with all his receivers running deep routes.

UConn’s Tre Wortham covered Alford on the outside, but he maintained outside leverage to try and force the wideout inside. Alford didn’t go all the way to the middle though, rather streaking down the right hash all alone. Shrader immediately recognized the open space, lofting the ball to his 6’6” receiver.

Wortham dived forward. But Alford continued, collecting the ball at UConn’s 15-yard line. His score put Syracuse up 16-0 before the end of the first quarter.

Given Tucker’s pedigree and considering that last season Shrader was more of a running quarterback, UConn hesitated dropping back into its pass coverage. Shrader didn’t see any pressure on the 2nd-and-long, creating an opportunity for an easy throw.

Find the open man

In the final minute of the first half, Shrader, under a little more pressure, shuffled backwards and signaled the option to dump off a quick screen pass to Tucker. Cornerback Kaleb Anthony picked up Tucker as he moved toward the right sideline, letting Courtney Jackson get into the second level untouched. Tucker’s route also distracted a UConn linebacker, opening up a passing lane for Shrader.

Shrader delivered a perfectly timed pass inches away from the end zone and Jackson stepped in for the score to give the Orange a 20-point halftime lead. Opposing secondaries are usually focused on Tucker, especially in the red zone. Here, Jackson’s direct route to the end zone was overlooked, as Shrader and the SU offense capitalized on another mistake from UConn’s defense.

Run it back

Minutes into the fourth quarter with a 1st-and-10 at UConn’s 39-yard line, the Orange ran the same play, which Alford scored on. Shrader backed up into the deep pocket with no Huskies within six yards of him. D’Marcus Adams, in Alford’s position, sprinted down the right hash and headed straight for the end zone.

When Adams reached the 30-yard line, Shrader began his throwing motion while Adams ran to the right of Wortham, a matchup again favoring the Syracuse receiver. Wortham slowly shuffled backwards to his left, leaving plenty of space for the onrushing Adams to open up to his right.

As Shrader sent the deep pass, Adams had already gained a step advantage on Wortham. Adams made the grab at the three-yard line and rolled into the end zone, cementing Syracuse’s 48-14 blowout and Shrader’s third passing touchdown of the night.