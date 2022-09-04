Syracuse cross country opens with win at the Harry Lang Invitational

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse men’s and women’s cross country each finished first out of five competing teams at the Harry Lang Invitational hosted by Colgate on Sep 3.

In the men’s 6.4k race, SU finished in the first three spots with junior Kevin Robertson claiming the top spot (19:46.4) followed by freshman Sam Lawler (19:54.8) and junior Nathan Lawler (19:58.4). Shortly after came sophomore Ethan Wechsler with a fifth place finish (20:20.5) and redshirt freshman Kamari Miller (20:34.7), who rounded out the scoring.

The Orange piled up 18 points to finish 20 points clear of second place Buffalo. Cornell, Binghamton and Colgate finished third through fifth, respectively.

The women’s side dominated in the 4.8k race, taking the first seven spots. Freshman Sage Brooks crossed the finish line first (16:46.6), with sophomore Olivia Joly (17:03.4) shortly following, and freshman Emma Eastman (17:20.3) rounding out the top three. The next four runners were junior Justus Holden-Betts (17:34.8), sophomore Reilly Zink (17:38.0), senior Shona McCulloch (17:44.3), and junior Emily Nugent (17:47.0).

SU finished with 15 points and beat out second place Cornell by a whopping 54 points. Buffalo came in third with Colgate and Binghamton rounding out the competing teams.

The Orange will continue their season when they travel to Penn State next weekend to race in the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational.