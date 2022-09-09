Syracuse finishes 1st at Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse’s men’s and women’s cross country continued its early season dominance with a first place finish at Penn State’s Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational on Sep 9.

In the men’s 5.2 mile run, SU finished first out of the eight competing schools. The Orange claimed nine of the top 11 spots. The Orange were led by senior Nathan Henderson (25:06.3), who beat out junior Nathan Lawler (25:06.5) by just 0.2 seconds. Senior Paul O’Donnell came next for SU at fourth (25:09.2).

Syracuse finished with a sixth place finish from Assaf Harari (25:18.1) and seventh place Sam Lawler (25:19.5). Noah Carey (25:22.1) came in at eighth while sophomores Alex Comerford and sophomore Ethan Wechsler finished in 10th and 11th, respectively.

The Orange’s men’s side compiled a total of 20 points, a distant from second placed Butler. University of Pennsylvania, Penn State, Navy, St. Joseph’s University, Youngstown State and American University finished third through eighth.

The women’s side showed similar dominance by finishing first in the 6K. Sophomore Savannah Roark crossed first (20:58.8) and was shortly followed by last week’s first place finisher freshman Sage Brooks (21:09.2) and senior Elenor Lawler (21:09.8) at third. The next SU finishers came with senior Abigail Spiers (21:23.7), junior Ivy Gonzales (21:27.5), junior Sophia Jacobs-Townsley (21:29.0) and freshman Beatriz Fernandes (21:32.0) finishing seventh through 10th.

SU’s women finished with 21 points, 33 points ahead of second place Penn State.