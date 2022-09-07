SU’s Black Student Union is here to stay

Everyone comes from different places, but our experiences as Black students have more similarities than others. It’s important for Black students at a PWI to feel at home and be surrounded by peers they can relate to. What Black students at SU need is a union.

For years, Black students at Syracuse University felt that something connecting us was missing. Deep down, we all knew exactly what it was. It wasn’t a one-person idea, but a manifestation of what we knew we needed as a people here at SU — a Black Student Union.

The revival and founding of BSU was made possible by the collective work from everyone involved. We started this organization together and thank those that came before us. They helped pave the way for what we’re able to accomplish today and the amazing things we will continue to do in the future.

Our collective mission statement outlines our plans and goals for the future of our organization.

The Black Student Union’s mission is to ensure the education, upliftment, empowerment and achievement of our members and all Black students on campus in every endeavor. It is the duty of the Black Student Union to ensure the mental, social and physical well-being of the Black community residing in and around the university.

For any event, whether it be a general body meeting or get togethers, the goal is to uplift each other. The foundation of the union should be strong, because society, on the contrary, tends to bring us down. So, the goal of BSU is to empower each other because the outside world tries to take our power away.

We hope to aid in the mental, social and physical well-being of our members because self care, social interaction and overall balance will help our members be the best versions of themselves at SU. We want our members to achieve excellence in every endeavor, reminding them that they belong at Syracuse and deserve to excel here.

It’s now SU’s turn to invest in us. To make sure that BSU has the proper resources and funding to be successful, to reach students and to help us fulfill our mission statement as the Black Student Union. We can’t do it alone, and we shouldn’t. As students we chose SU for our college experience, and now it’s their turn to choose us.

There is so much to look forward to for the union, but we will continue to give respect to those that came before us to make BSU possible. We will continue to plan and execute diligently to ensure our members have an organization they can be themselves in. SU’s Black Student Union is here to stay. This is an organization that will remain here long after we graduate.

Come be a part of history. Join the Black Student Union — the first of its kind here at SU since the university was founded in 1870. This new academic year can be an opportunity for us to come closer together than ever before.

Malique Lewis, BSU Vice President, Class of 2024