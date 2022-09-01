Students discuss accommodations for passengers with disabilities at Hancock Airport

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Renci Mercy Xie, a second-year Syracuse University law student, thinks true accessibility spans beyond physical disabilities.

Xie, who uses a wheelchair, feels her needs are met at Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but she hopes others with different kinds of disabilities can access resources tailored to their unique needs. While some students with disabilities said the airport sufficiently catered to their needs, others claimed the mechanisms in place need to be improved.

“People with different disabilities will have different accommodation needs,” Xie said.

Mengyao Wang, a senior public relations student at SU who is hard of hearing, said the Hancock Airport lacks staff in the early morning. During her frequent early morning flights, Wang said she struggles to find assistance from the few staff members present at the airport.

Matthew Szwejbka, the marketing and communications specialist at Hancock Airport, said the airport employs two Sorenson video relay system checkpoints. The system uses video via a smartphone app to connect individuals who have difficulty hearing with American Sign Language translators. The checkpoints are located before and after security, he said.

Wang, who travels without her hearing aids for fear of setting off metal detectors, said more staff who speak sign language would be a better resource to help people navigate because the app may not be accessible for people without smartphones.

As of May, the airport recognizes and offers green lanyards through the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Lanyard Program. The organization provides identifiable lanyards to individuals with disabilities that may not be immediately apparent, according to its website.

The airport also offers AIRA, an aid for visually impaired people which uses a smartphone application to provide on-demand navigation assistance from a professionally trained individual via the phone’s camera. The Hancock airport’s website also lists airport-specific, step-by-step written instructions to help travelers who use screen readers navigate.

While creating the instructions, Szwejbka said he walked through the terminal with a measuring wheel and documented critical distances in all directions throughout the airport. The directions, he said, are written in basic text to increase accessibility.

“That may sound a bit counterintuitive. You say, ‘Well, wait a second, if someone’s blind or low vision, why are they going to your website?’” Szwejbka said. “But it actually is extremely beneficial because those who use screen readers will be able to access this very simple text.”

Yohannes Zewale, a second year law student at Syracuse University, said he uses curbline to airline counter assistance to navigate through the airport. Zewale, who is blind, said he has never heard of the AIRA service offered, but said he is satisfied with his experience with its accessibility services.

Xie, who also uses curbline to airline assistance, said airport staff fulfill her need to be pushed to her gate in her wheelchair.

Aside from individuals with physical disabilities like hers, Xie added that the Hancock Airport should also provide help to people with intellectual disabilities and social difficulties.

Rachel Sanders, a third-year law student at SU who is part of the disability law and policy program, said she has autism, depression, ADHD, anxiety and OCD and hopes the airport will provide more resources for individuals with mental disorders and more signage answering frequently asked questions about facility locations and security questions.

Communication is a large part of the challenges the Syracuse Hancock airport currently faces, Szwejbka said. Though he is proud of the amount of accessibility amenities at the airport, getting the word out and making individuals aware of the resources available to them is essential to actually improving their experience, he said.

“The whole goal of all of this is to enhance the customer experience for people of all abilities,” Szwejbka said. “We want everybody who steps foot in our airport to have an equitable experience and come away from the airport saying, ‘I had a good time there and I know that I can count on them to take care of me next time I come through.”

DISCLAIMER: Mengyao Wang was previously an assistant digital editor for The Daily Orange. She does not influence the editorial content of The D.O.