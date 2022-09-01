REVAMPED
The 2022 Daily Orange Football Guide
By: Anthony Alandt
Now one of the best running backs in the country, Sean Tucker originally played on both sides of the ball in high school. He never planned to become an All-American running back for the Orange, especially when he played defensive back at 11 years old.Read Now
By: Connor Smith
Garrett Shrader knows he can throw the ball. Last year, Shrader felt restricted. But this year, everything will be different. He worked alongside his longtime quarterbacks coach Anthony Boone this offseason, preparing to lead a new, “pass-centric” Syracuse offense.Read Now
By: Alex Cirino
Duce Chestnut helped Alijah Clark find his love for football again when he was ready to stop playing. In high school, Chestnut threw touchdowns to Alijah Clark at Camden High School. At SU, they're both on the same team for the fourth time in six seasons.Read Now
By: Anthony Alandt
Syracuse needed a change on offense. In 2021, the Orange ended up with the fewest passing yards in the ACC. So in the offseason, they hired Robert Anae as offensive coordinator and Jason Beck as quarterbacks coach to have a more balanced approach.Read Now
By: The Daily Orange Sports Staff
With a difficult four-game stretch that includes back-to-back games against preseason No. 4 Clemson and No. 5 Notre Dame, our beat writers think Syracuse won't win more than five games as a revamped “pass-centric” offense won't be enough to secure bowl eligibility.Read Now