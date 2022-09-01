With a difficult four-game stretch that includes back-to-back games against preseason No. 4 Clemson and No. 5 Notre Dame, our beat writers think Syracuse won't win more than five games as a revamped “pass-centric” offense won't be enough to secure bowl eligibility.

Syracuse needed a change on offense. In 2021, the Orange ended up with the fewest passing yards in the ACC. So in the offseason, they hired Robert Anae as offensive coordinator and Jason Beck as quarterbacks coach to have a more balanced approach.

Duce Chestnut helped Alijah Clark find his love for football again when he was ready to stop playing. In high school, Chestnut threw touchdowns to Alijah Clark at Camden High School. At SU, they're both on the same team for the fourth time in six seasons.

Garrett Shrader knows he can throw the ball. Last year, Shrader felt restricted. But this year, everything will be different. He worked alongside his longtime quarterbacks coach Anthony Boone this offseason, preparing to lead a new, “pass-centric” Syracuse offense.

Now one of the best running backs in the country, Sean Tucker originally played on both sides of the ball in high school. He never planned to become an All-American running back for the Orange, especially when he played defensive back at 11 years old.

Letter from the Editor

Dear readers,

Before the 2020 season, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers said he's not as bad as 4-8 or as good as 10-3. Instead, he placed himself somewhere in between. Days away from the Orange's 2022 season opener, Babers said he wasn't worried about the numbers, saying that this season's ready to see “where this thing ends up.” Babers enters the year with preseason All-American Sean Tucker back in the backfield. Garrett Shrader spent the offseason improving his arm, ready for a new offense designed by former Virginia coaches Robert Anae and Jason Beck. And Duce Chestnut welcomed his former high school teammate Alijah Clark into the secondary. As Syracuse heads Saturday's matchup against Louisville, The Daily Orange's 2022 Football Guide previews the mix between new and old.

Thanks for reading,

Anish Vasudevan

