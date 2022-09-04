Get active, learn something new this week with these 10 Syracuse events

Volunteer at Pete’s Giving Garden. Love gardening and fighting hunger? Spend the morning at Pete’s Giving Garden, harvesting tomatoes, zucchini and more for Hendricks Chapel’s two food pantries. The garden is a collaboration between SU’s Sustainability Management team, the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics and Hendricks Chapel Food Pantry. There will be accommodations for any volunteers with mobility issues. The event will occur on Friday, September 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Visit the student involvement fair. Discover almost 200 student organizations at this year’s student involvement fair. Between social clubs, academic societies, cultural organizations, media outlets, and religious and political groups, there’s something for everyone. The event will be hosted on the Shaw Quadrangle from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 8.

Discover the history of gold. The Syracuse University Art Museum is showing a special exhibit on gold. Commemorating the five-year anniversary of a neutron star collision that sent precious metals spilling out into space, the exhibit examines how humans have used gold to express ideas about spirituality, wealth and power. The show will be on display during regular business hours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding Mondays and University holidays — and will run until December 11.

Learn how to sew.

Pick up a practical skill in this eight-week course taught by instructor Barbara Corey. The class will cover patterns, fabrics, clothing creation and the basics of using a sewing machine. Hosted at the Schweinfurth Arts Center in Auburn, NY, the first class begins on Saturday, September 10, and runs weekly until October 29. Classes run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Learn how to use Procreate.

Interested in digital illustration? The Everson Museum of Art is hosting a two-part class aimed at familiarizing people with the Procreate app. The class will cover sketching techniques, general color palettes, layering and importing photos, as well as other skills. Although students are free to bring their own devices, the museum will provide iPads, Apple pencils and Procreate software. The class will occur on Thursday, September 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $48 for members and $60 for non-members.

Go to an art opening.

Engage with Syracuse’s art scene by heading to the Everson Museum of Art’s September Opening Reception. At the event, visitors can meet with artists and be among the first to see new exhibitions, including Raymon Elozua’s “Structure/Dissonance,” Rebecca Hutchinson’s “Re-Generation,” Helene Starr’s “Organic Unfolding,” and “The Ceramic Nationals: 1932-1972.” The event will take place on Friday, September 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and is free for members and $15 for non-members.

Run a 10K.

The 2022 Arc Race will take place this weekend. Choose between a 10K or 5K along the edge of Onondaga Lake, or a virtual option for participants who want to contribute to the cause from outside Syracuse. The entry fee is $45 per participant, with all proceeds going toward helping people with developmental disabilities. The race will occur on Saturday, September 10 and will kick off at 9 a.m.

Go to an annual yard sale.

Do you love shopping secondhand? The Pratt House Museum is having their annual Trash-2-Treasure sale this weekend, which in previous years has featured electronics, cookware, dishes, antiques and more. The museum itself will also be open for tours — take a walk through the historic Victorian home while you’re there. The sale will be on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10, starting at 9 a.m. on both days.

Visit the Golden Harvest Festival.

Get out into nature and in the fall mood at the Golden Harvest Festival, hosted at Beaver Lake Nature Center. There will be activities for all ages: canoeing in the lake, hayrides, scavenger hunts, kids’ crafts, balloon art, a pie eating contest and a live scarecrow competition. The festival will be open Saturday, September 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, September 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $1 for children and free for children 5 years old or under.

Head down to the local farmers’ market.

Treat yourself to some fresh, locally sourced food! Over 300 vendors converge each week at the CNY Regional Market, which offers fruits and vegetables, meats, fish, dairy products, breads, specialty drinks, spreads and baked goods. The market is open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.