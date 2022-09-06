Top Stories
Despite longtime presence, students may not know about a free legal service
SU’s Student Association and Graduate Student Organization fund the organization, established in 1972, with money from student activity fees. Read more »
Enjoy the warm weather before it's too late
Once the fall comes around, we’ll be wishing for the heat to return. I recommend embracing the opportunities that warm weather provides before campus returns to its usual frigid state. Read more »
SU goalie Brooke Borzymowski looks to stay 'calm under pressure' this season
Borzymowski won the starting goalie job last season and has remained strong in net, allowing one goal so far in 2022. Read more »