Elton John dazzles at the Dome for ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ concert
Music icon Elton John performed at the JMA Wireless Dome this weekend to a packed crowd. Read more »
‘Céad Míle Fáilte’: Locals celebrate heritage at Syracuse Irish Festival
Irish culture was on full view at Clinton Square this weekend, with people from all over Syracuse meeting downtown for food, fun and festivities. Read more »
Women's and Gender Studies Department urges SU to rethink current COVID-19 policies
In light of Syracuse University's announcement that masking is now an individual decision on our campus, we, as a feminist community, want to offer a counter practice grounded in feminist ethics of care, disability justice, accountability and the notion of collective access. Read more »