iSchool creates 2 new majors, introducing students to new skills

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Students enrolled at Syracuse University’s School of Information Studies will have the opportunity to acquire two new degrees this fall — applied data analytics and innovation, society and technology.

The iSchool announced the two new majors last spring, but only a few students joined either until this year. Out of the 115 incoming students in the iSchool’s class of 2026, 29 are majoring in one of the school’s new majors, according to Adrienne Graves, Director of Undergraduate Admissions and Recruitment in the iSchool.

The applied data analytics major focuses on the role data plays in decision-making at professional companies while students with an innovation, society and technology major will learn about the impacts technology has on society.

“It’s hard for us to fathom how quickly technology has changed,” said Melody Gan, one of two students from the class of 2022 to graduate with an applied data analytics degree.“Nowadays, every company is a data company. I think broadening the options for majors reflects our changing world.”

Dan Capelli, a junior majoring in information, management and technology, which was previously the only subject iSchool students could major in, said the iSchool’s new majors give students more options within the iSchool’s curriculum.

“We’ve had IMT for the longest time,” Capelli said. “With the two new majors, IMT acts as a middle ground between the hard data side of the iSchool and the conceptual side.”

Students can also take classes in the new majors, even if they aren’t earning a degree in the subject. iSchool senior Brianna Grine is an IMT major, but has a concentration in applied data analytics. Grine said the classes she takes provide skills that companies are looking for in students after they graduate.

“The iSchool is a customizable degree program,” Grine said. “You can take it in any direction you choose and become a well-rounded IT professional.”

Grace Katz | Asst. Digital Editor

Christopher Perello, the director of career services and professional development in the iSchool, said he hopes the new majors allow students to have a stronger perspective on their careers they could have in the future.

Companies are becoming more reliant on data in everyday operations, said Bruce Kingma, the director of undergraduate programs in the iSchool and a professor of entrepreneurship in both the iSchool and the Whitman School of Management.

“One of the areas we always struggled with here at the iSchool is we don't fit neatly into job roles,” Perello said. “Both the new majors coming in are offering students a newer, fresher perspective in the professional endeavors they can encounter.”

Jeffrey Fouts, an iSchool professor and associate director of career services and data analytics at the school, said he hopes the new majors will continue to grow in the future.

“It's definitely attracting students that we normally wouldn't attract,” Fouts said. “It's really a win-win for everybody.”