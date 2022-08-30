Haudenosaunee Welcome Gathering attendees celebrate indigenous culture

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Regis Cook, an indigenous Mohawk who grew up in the Onondaga Nation, wanted to “break the ice” at the Haudenosaunee Welcome Gathering Monday afternoon on Syracuse University’s quad. Cook, along with two others, sang and slowly circled the white tent filled with a portion of the crowd.

After one rotation around the tent, the line expanded to 30 people. By the end of the group’s singing, over 70 people had joined.

“(We wanted) to get everyone’s attention and get everyone involved,” Cook said.

On Monday afternoon, nearly 200 people attended the Haudenosaunee Welcome Gathering outside of Hendricks Chapel. Prominent indigenous community members as well as SU administrators attended and spoke at the gathering.

The event officially opened with Cook giving a thanksgiving address to the packed crowd.

“It is basically thanking mother earth,” said Diane Schenandoah, the Barnes Center at the Arch’s spiritual advisor and event organizer, about the thanksgiving address. “It starts from the ground up, through the water, through the plants, the trees, the medicines.”

Schenandoah serves as the university’s Honwadiyenawa’sek, which translates to “one who helps them.” She works on spiritual advising and dream interpretation, among other services, she said.

While speaking to the crowd, an Onondaga Nation Clan Mother Freida Jacques clarified that the thanksgiving address was not a prayer, but a winding statement of thankfulness.

Schenandoah said thanksgiving address books and sage are now available in the Barnes Center at the Arch’s pharmacy. Hopefully, she added, those materials will be in the Schine Student Center soon.

Jacques spoke about the importance of nature and humans’ relationship with the planet.

“We’re lucky that we have other humans in our life. We’re lucky that we have water to drink. We’re very fortunate that the sun comes up and goes across the sky everyday,” Jacques said.

Many students at SU don’t know much about indigenous cultures, he said, and the event is a good opportunity to bridge that gap.

“(We’re here) to bring (indigenous and non-indegenous) cultures together and acknowledge the people who are here,” Cook said.

During the speech Jacques asked the audience, which included Hendricks Chapel Dean Brian Konkol and Chancellor Kent Syverud, what the planet needs that humans provide. Following a series of murmurs and guesses, she responded abruptly, “nothing!”

Schenandoah, who was hired by SU in 2021 following demands from indigenous students in #NotAgainSU, has helped host other events on campus. In February, she organized a workshop on the United States’ indigenous history centered on injustice. Shenandoah has also hosted full moon ceremonies at SU to “thank Grandmother Moon for continuing her duties.”

In a news release about the welcome event, Schenandoah called the land sacred.

“We welcome visitors to be part of this sacred place,” Schenandoah said. “Part of our teaching is that no one can own the land, so it’s important to remember that Syracuse University is part of a much bigger picture.”

Tom Porter, a Mohawk Chief, also spoke at the event. He had a simple message for students embarking on the fall 2022 semester.

“Do something for your world and your family,” Porter said.