UU to screen ‘Lamb’ Thursday evening in partnership with A24

University Union will host a screening of A24’s film “Lamb” on Thursday evening at HBC Gifford. The screening, which is free and open to SU and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff, is presented in partnership with the independent entertainment company A24. UU will start the screening at 7:30 p.m.

Maria and Ingvar — the main characters and childless couple in “Lamb” — live a quiet life on a farm in rural Iceland. The couple’s life together changes when they come upon newborn Ada, half-lamb, half-human, and the two take Ada in as their own child. Raising the hybrid lamb-human brings a renewed sense of joy to their relationship, but soon the same forces that created Ada threaten to reclaim her.

Valdimar Jóhannsson’s feature-length directorial debut “Lamb” premiered at Cannes 2021 and the Icelandic Film and Television Academy chose it as the Icelandic entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards.

UU and A24 previously partnered in November 2019, when the two organizations collaborated to provide SU students with an advanced screening of “Waves.”

For questions or accommodations, contact UU Vice President Molly Gross at [email protected], and for general information, contact public relations director Samantha Goldstein at [email protected].