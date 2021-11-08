The Daily Orange Basketball Guide 2021
Taking Control
Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim
It's been five years since Jimmy and Buddy Boeheim were teammates at Jamesville-DeWitt High School. But a lot has changed during their time apart. The space allowed the brothers to make a name for themselves individually amid the weight of the Boeheim name. Now, at SU, they're reunited this season. By Roshan Fernandez
Benny Williams
Benny Williams grew nearly a foot in high school, forcing him through growing pains and adjustments to his new frame. He made shooting and ball-handling tweaks, but at IMG Academy, he began to understand — and unlock — basketball’s mental side. By Andrew Crane
Cole Swider
Cole Swider joins Syracuse from Villanova as another 3-point shooter for Jim Boeheim’s team. The 6-foot-9 forward has been obsessed with shooting since he was a child and believes that he’s now on a team that plays to his strengths as a shooter. By Gaurav Shetty
Teisha Hyman
Teisha Hyman has felt the same pain, the same feeling, twice now. At Syracuse, she tore her right ACL, after tearing her left ACL in high school. The second injury required more of a “mental journey,” which has led her into this season. By Anish Vasudevan
Jayla Thornton
Jayla Thornton started playing basketball in seventh grade. Since then, she’s played a game of “catch-up”, which led her to a four-year undergraduate career at Howard where she became its top three-point shooter. In Thornton’s graduate year, she will suit up for the Orange. By Alex Cirino
Chrislyn Carr
Chrislyn Carr has baseline-to-baseline speed that Power 5 coaches have never seen before. Whether it’s “God-given talent,” as Carr believes, or it harkens back to her time running track in middle school, it has guided her to a list of accolades in her journeyman career. By Anthony Alandt
Letter from the Editor
Dear readers,
Last season, the future of Syracuse's men’s and women's basketball teams was fragile, this year while there are still unanswered questions, there’s clarity in newcomers.
Jimmy Boeheim rejoins his brother Buddy on Syracuse's roster under the wing of their father Jim. The Boeheim brothers haven’t played together since high school, though that time apart they’ve built individual names for themselves and now it's coming full circle and back to the homeland. After playing a post-graduate year at IMG, Benny Willams joins Syracuse with fresh talent he’s unlocked last season — he’s hoping to unlock another level at Syracuse. Cole Swider, another new Orange addition, transferred from Villanova to Syracuse looking for an offensive style that fit his shooting experience, he may have found it in Jim Boeheim’s 2-3 zone.
On the women’s side, Teshia Hyman returns to the court following her second ACL recovery in hopes to rally her team to win. Graduate student Jayla Thornton joins the Orange after working her way to stardom in the MEAC at Howard. Chrislyn Carr transferred to Syracuse from Texas Tech and she’s known for one thing: her speed. Despite transferring twice after her previous coaches transfers she remained on Syracuse’s roster after this summer’s coaching shakeup.
Meet the newcomers to Syracuse basketball in The Daily Orange’s annual Basketball Guide.
Thanks for reading,
Skyler Rivera
Credits
SPORTS EDITOR: Skyler Rivera
DIGITAL MANAGING EDITOR: Abby Weiss
IT MANAGER: Mark Nash
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF: Emily Steinberger
MANAGING EDITOR: Mandy Kraynak
PHOTO EDITOR: Anya Wijeweera, Lucy Messineo-Witt
DIGITAL DESIGN DIRECTOR: Maya Goosmann
PRESENTATION DIRECTOR: Shannon Kirkpatrick
PHOTOS COURTESY OF SU Athletics
PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY Anya Wijeweera
Sponsors
Thanks to Apex Entertainment, Upstate Medical, Smoothie King and Halal Shack for their support of The Daily Orange