Dear readers,

Last season, the future of Syracuse's men’s and women's basketball teams was fragile, this year while there are still unanswered questions, there’s clarity in newcomers.

Jimmy Boeheim rejoins his brother Buddy on Syracuse's roster under the wing of their father Jim. The Boeheim brothers haven’t played together since high school, though that time apart they’ve built individual names for themselves and now it's coming full circle and back to the homeland. After playing a post-graduate year at IMG, Benny Willams joins Syracuse with fresh talent he’s unlocked last season — he’s hoping to unlock another level at Syracuse. Cole Swider, another new Orange addition, transferred from Villanova to Syracuse looking for an offensive style that fit his shooting experience, he may have found it in Jim Boeheim’s 2-3 zone.

On the women’s side, Teshia Hyman returns to the court following her second ACL recovery in hopes to rally her team to win. Graduate student Jayla Thornton joins the Orange after working her way to stardom in the MEAC at Howard. Chrislyn Carr transferred to Syracuse from Texas Tech and she’s known for one thing: her speed. Despite transferring twice after her previous coaches transfers she remained on Syracuse’s roster after this summer’s coaching shakeup.

Meet the newcomers to Syracuse basketball in The Daily Orange’s annual Basketball Guide.

Thanks for reading,

Skyler Rivera