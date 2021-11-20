SU’s lack of aggressive play, transition scoring leads to 77-53 loss to USF

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

When Elena Tsineke weaved through Syracuse’s 2-3 zone, exploiting the holes Syracuse created in the center of the zone, it was the beginning of the end for Syracuse. Tsineke ended her maneuvering by getting a close-range floater to fall. Later on, Bethy Mununga exploited Alaysia Styles’ three fouls by bodying her up underneath the basket to get a rebound and an uncontested putback shot.

The Orange started Saturday’s game hot, firing on all cylinders. From their nine points in transition to Najé Murray leading all scorers with nine first-quarter points, SU ended the opening frame ahead of No. 23 USF. But the Orange didn’t tire out the Bulls like they did Monmouth and Morgan State. Instead, Syracuse (2-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) faded away from contention, handcuffed by foul trouble and plagued again by a lack of size from its forwards in a 77-53 loss to USF (3-1, 0-0 American Athletic).

Chrislyn Carr mentioned after Sunday’s loss that the team is still adjusting to a new environment, noting that most players on the team had ever played in a place like the Carrier Dome. But on Saturday, the Orange started play in the first-ever women’s edition of the Battle 4 Atlantis. And in the second quarter, it showed that Syracuse struggled adjusting to another new environment. After a stellar shooting performance and successful transition offense in the first quarter, Syracuse’s shooting fell off.

The Orange looked dynamic, shooting above 45% from the field and basing their offense off their transition play. But then the shots stopped falling, and Syracuse rarely found itself in transition. With a fast-paced squad, that press defense is what acting head coach Vonn Read said his team needs to keep up with superior opponents. Teisha Hyman and fifth-year senior Najé Murray said they’ve built up chemistry on the press, which was specifically prevalent against Morgan State.

Advertisement



But a continued penetration on Syracuse’s zone by USF halted that chemistry. South Florida chewed through the 2-3 zone immediately. As Syracuse began easing into Saturday’s game, Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu snuck behind the zone, collected a feed from the outer arc and overpowered SU’s forwards for an easy layup. At halftime, Bulls head coach Jose Fernandez said his team needed to take better shots in transition. But even when 3s from Elisa Pinzan or Sydney Harvey didn’t fall, USF overpowered Syracuse offensively under the hoop.

On two straight possessions in the second quarter, Mununga boxed out Alaysia Styles and Christianna Carr, allowing her to grab a missed shot and easily find success on the putback attempt. By the end of the first half, Syracuse was losing the rebounding battle 27-18, and while Syracuse could only notch one offensive board, USF extended possessions with 10.

Early foul trouble might’ve forced a timid approach down low for the Orange. They drew 11 fouls in the first half, including three from Alaysia Styles and two from Christianna Carr and Teisha Hyman — all of whom top the charts for rebounds for Syracuse. Two early fouls for Hyman led to Read pulling her. “Being Teisha,” as Read described Hyman after her performance on Wednesday, couldn’t happen against USF. She couldn’t lead the team in scoring or pull down rebounds like she’s done in the previous games.

Syracuse rebounded slightly from its dismal second quarter in the third. Hyman rekindled her hot shooting from midrange, pulling up twice in the opening minute to knock down consecutive shots. Christianna briefly found her stride from deep, and after nailing one three-pointer in the first half, she buried two straight three pointers to keep Syracuse’s deficit in single digits.



But then USF’s Elena Tsineke made a wide open three-pointer to begin a shootout between Christianna and the Bulls. Like the second quarter, Syracuse’s shots stopped falling. A miss from Christianna and an air ball by Jayla Thornton allowed Maria Alvarez’s 3 to give South Florida a commanding hold on Saturday’s game.

Murray said after Wednesday’s win that at this point in her career, she’s just looking to take the shots that “make sense.” She pointed out that she was eyeing her 1,000th collegiate point before the season. In the opening minutes of Saturday’s game, Murray showcased her quick-shot ability, one that harnesses a catch-and-shoot approach and led to nine points in the first quarter. But she went cold, along with the rest of Syracuse’s shooting.

In the second quarter, Syracuse scored just eight points, allowing USF to storm back into control of Saturday’s game. Syracuse struggled shooting out of the gate, only finding success in open transition opportunities and quick feeds down low to Styles. With a contested 3 from Chrislyn two minutes into the first quarter, Syracuse fell into its rhythm that it maintained throughout the first quarter, but quickly lost in the second.

By the final minutes of the third quarter and the majority of the fourth quarter, Syracuse was forced to reach into its bench, while USF chose to play backups, eyeing No. 2 UConn tomorrow. The Orange stopped recording assists and couldn’t find the bottom of the basket as USF extended its lead to more than 20.