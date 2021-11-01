Ashleigh DeBoue named Syracuse women’s basketball director of operations

Syracuse women’s basketball has named Ashleigh DeBoue its director of operations, effective immediately. DeBoue will be in charge of day-to-day operations for the program under acting head coach Vonn Read, according to the statement from Syracuse Athletics.

DeBoue comes to the Orange via Baylor, where she held a variety of positions within the Bears’ women’s basketball program from August 2013 to last month. From 2013-17, she served as the basketball manager, helping to oversee the daily roles and responsibilities of student managers. She also managed the team’s inventory, helped the recruiting coordinator with distribution of printed materials and helped with trip information for the coaching staff.

During games, she was responsible for charting statistics, ending her time at Baylor as a learning specialist through the Student Athlete Center for Excellence. In her role at Baylor, DeBoue also worked with Nike, coordinating uniform and apparel orders.

She replaces Cedric Solice, who is one of two employees no longer employed at the university in association with the women’s basketball program. That followed an external investigation Director of Athletics John Wildhack imposed after The Athletic revealed an extensive history of bullying and improper behavior from Quentin Hillsman.

Syracuse opens its 2021-22 regular season at home against Monmouth on Nov. 10.