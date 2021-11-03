Syracuse University Records to present new artist showcase ‘SPIN!’ at Schine

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Three of Syracuse University Records’ (SUR) newest artists signed to the label — Stevie Mack, Ariana Prappas and kiara akari — will perform Thursday night at The Underground in Schine Student Center. The doors to the event will open at 7:30 p.m. and the showcase will start at 8 p.m.

SUR is a student-run record label that has been around for almost 20 years. The organization assists students in recording, offering marketing services and music production, said Nate Murphy, a public relations and marketing team member at SUR.

Student musician Stevie Mack will open the free concert, which is open to all SU and SUNY-ESF students and faculty. In an Instagram story on SUR’s Instagram, Mack said, “If you like pop and R&B, you will not want to miss my set.”

The SU junior released his first single “Cornerstone” on major streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music in September. “Cornerstone” will be featured on Mack’s upcoming EP, the press release said. Students can also preview his vocals on TikTok, where he posts intimate singing sessions.

Ariana Prappas, a singer-songwriter who performs folk rock music, will take the stage after Mack. The press release teased new music from Prappas on Thursday night. Overall, the three student artists will perform both covers and original songs — some that have been released and some still in production — the release said. Prappas and Mack both signed to the label this semester, Murphy said.

“Ariana has a really good voice, and Mack sings passionately,” the public relations and marketing team member said.

Kiara Akari, who has been with the record label for almost a year, will be the third and final performance, SUR said in the release. The musician and SU senior released her debut single “Fairytale” early this year. Interested listeners can check out Akari on TikTok, where she posts videos of herself singing and playing acoustic guitar.

Murphy has been impressed with Akari’s growth since she joined the label. “Kiara has narrowed in on her craft,” he said.

Jillian Arroyo-Mark, who goes by the artist name DJ Jill, will have sets throughout the night. Murphy said Arroyo-Mark is tasked with “keeping the energy high” on Thursday night. Briana Gilyard, an SU junior who goes by the artist name BRI, and senior Jackson Siporin will host the event, Murphy said.