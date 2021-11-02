Syracuse remains at No. 9 in latest NFHCA poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse field hockey remained at No. 9 in this week’s National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll after falling to then-No. 5 Louisville 2-1 and defeating an unranked Cornell 6-0 to end the regular season.

The Orange are one of three Atlantic Coast Conference teams ranked in the top 10, slotted between No. 4 Louisville and No. 10 North Carolina.

SU finished the regular season with an overall record of 12-4 and finished second in the ACC with a 4-2 conference record. Syracuse will enter the ACC Tournament as the second seed, behind Louisville.

The Orange are slated to play six-seed Duke on Thursday at 3:30pm. Earlier this season, the Orange beat the Blue Devils 7-2 on Oct. 16 in Durham. The ACC Tournament will be hosted at Syracuse’s home field, J.S. Coyne Stadium.

The Orange boasted their longest win streak since 2015 at nine games before losing to then-No. 16 Virginia 2-1 on Oct. 22 in their third-to-last matchup of the regular season.

Quirine Comans leads SU in points, goals, and assists in 2021 (26 points from 9 goals and 8 assists). Pleun Lammers is Syracuse’s second-highest goalscorer with eight, but hasn’t played since the Orange’s 2-1 victory over then-No. 15 Wake Forest on Oct. 8.