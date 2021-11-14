Syracuse third-string quarterback Dillon Markiewicz enters transfer portal

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse third-string quarterback Dillon Markiewicz announced on Twitter he’s entering the transfer portal. He has four years of eligibility left.

The Texas sophomore was behind second-string quarterback JaCobian Morgan, but he had a great relationship with starting quarterback Garrett Shrader, who is also a “southern guy” from North Carolina. Markiewicz said that Shrader’s “craziness” is something that is present off the field as much as it is on it.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned from Garrett is he’s just a competitor,” Markiewicz said. “It may not look exactly the prettiest out there all the time, but the kid’s gonna compete and he’s gonna go win you games whether it’s with his feet, through the air.

Markiewicz has only made two appearances, both of which came in Syracuse’s 1-10 season last year. He was mostly used as a reserve quarterback, but he made his first pass attempt in Syracuse’s 30-0 loss to Louisville last season, which went incomplete.

Advertisement



The former third-string quarterback is the fifth offensive player to enter the transfer portal from the Orange this season. Markiewicz’s move comes almost a month after former starting quarterback Tommy DeVito entered the transfer portal after losing the main job to Shrader.

At quarterback, Syracuse now has four more quarterbacks left on its depth chart: Shrader, Morgan, Justin Lamson and Luke MacPhail. All four quarterbacks are sophomores or younger, leaving Syracuse with a lot of options for upcoming seasons.