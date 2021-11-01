Sean Tucker, Courtney Jackson earn ACC Player of the Week honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

After scoring touchdowns in Syracuse’s 21-6 win over Boston College on Saturday, both Sean Tucker and Courtney Jackson collected Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week awards on Monday. Tucker was named ACC Running Back of the Week and Jackson was named Specialist of the Week.

Tucker recorded a career-high 207 rushing yards against BC, and he scored on a 51-yard run in the third quarter, giving SU a 7-6 lead. The Maryland native leads the ACC — and the entire Football Bowl Subdivision — in rushing yards with 1,267, and he has had only one game without at least 100 rushing yards this season. It was the third time in the last four weeks Tucker has received the ACC’s weekly award. He was also named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award on Monday, which is given annually to the top all-around college football player nationally.

During the win over Boston College, Tucker moved up to third on Syracuse’s all-time single-season rushing yards list. He only needs 105 yards to pass Joe Morris for the top mark of 1,372 rushing yards from 1979.

“It would definitely mean a lot if I’m able to reach that. It definitely shows a lot of the hard work that I’ve put into this game and all the work in the offseason so it’s definitely something I’m trying to aim for,” Tucker said of breaking Morris’ record.

Jackson scored SU’s first punt or kick return touchdown since 2018 against the Eagles, running back a 64-yard punt return to give the Orange a two-possession lead. Jackson’s touchdown was the last of the three that Syracuse recorded in its 21-point third quarter against Boston College. The redshirt freshman filled in for SU’s normal starting returner Trebor Pena, and Jackson returned two kickoffs for 32 yards as well as one other punt for four yards.

Other notable ACC Players of the Week included Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner and Miami defensive back James Williams.

Following Saturday’s win, Syracuse sits at 5-4 and 2-3 in the ACC — just one win away from gaining bowl eligibility for the first time in three years. The Orange are currently on their bye week and will travel to Louisville on Nov. 13.