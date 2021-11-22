Syracuse men’s cross country places 19th at NCAA Championship

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse competed in its 13th straight NCAA Cross Country Championship on Friday, where the men placed 19th out of 31 teams and the women placed 30th.

Graduate student Joe Dragon led the SU men in their 10k race, finishing 55th overall at 29:42.5. Next came fellow graduate student JP Trojan (30:00.4) in 78th, senior Aidan Tooker (30:06.4), sophomore Matthew Scrape (30:21.3) in 121st and freshman Alex Comerford (31:38.8) in 222nd.

Senior Brody Smith (32:46.9) and sophomore Joey Eovaldi (34:27.5) also scored, crossing at 243rd and 250th, respectively, out of 250 finishers.

Syracuse women’s top runner, senior Amanda Vestri, was sidelined with an injury along with another consistent scorer, junior Holly Bent. Vestri won the Northeast Regional event last week.

Sophomore Savannah Roark (20:51.9) crossed first for the SU women in 161st. The rest of the Orange’s scorers crossed within 30 seconds of Roark, starting with junior Abigail Spiers (20:55.9) at 170, senior Annie Boos (21:11.3) at 199, freshman Reilly Zink (21:14.2) at 202, freshman Sydney Nowicki (21:16.0) at 204 and sophomore Sophia Jacob-Townsley (21:18.4) at 209.

Syracuse runners will now turn their focus to the indoor track season, which begins in two weeks.