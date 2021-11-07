SWSSU members hold protest outside Phi Kappa Psi house alleging sexual assault

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Disclaimer: This article mentions sexual assault.

About 20 people gathered in front of Syracuse University’s chapter of Phi Kappa Psi at 9 p.m. on Saturday night, alleging that multiple members of the fraternity committed sexual assault.

The protest was organized by Stand With Survivors SU, a student-led organization that aims to fight sexual misconduct and rape culture at the university. The organization announced the protest on its Instagram page earlier in the day.

On the front lawn of the fraternity, where there were plastic water bottles and masks strewn across the grass, the protesters chanted toward the house and people walking by.

The protesters claimed they know the name of a Phi Psi member who allegedly committed sexual assault, and they demanded the fraternity expel the member.

“Kick him out, kick him out,” the protesters chanted. “Alleged my ass, alleged my ass.”

The protesters also called for Phi Psi members to come outside for a conversation. No members of the fraternity responded. Multiple people left the house through a stairwell exit on its south side.

Multiple windows of the house were covered with what appeared to be blackout curtains and black vinyl trash bags. Some of the lights were turned on inside the house.

The protesters moved to the Theta Chi chapter house, where SU’s chapter of the fraternity was holding a “Fries with the Chi’s” event with Alpha Chi Omega. Protesters called for the members and visitors to join the protest.

Around 100 people were attending the event co-hosted by SU’s chapters of Theta Chi and Alpha Chi Omega, but almost none of them responded to the protesters.

Theta Chi and Alpha Chi Omega’s event was in support of Vera House, according to a story post on Alpha Chi Omega’s Instagram. Vera House is an organization that prevents and works to end domestic and sexual violence and other abuse.

Protesters at the event said they were disappointed with the attendees of the philanthropy event, saying that if they only went to the charity event and not their protest, it would be “performative.” No one attending the charity event joined the protest directly after the conclusion of the event.

“F*ck your fries, f*ck Phi Psi,” the protesters chanted both at the Phi Psi house and the neighboring event at Theta Chi.

At around 10 p.m., the protesters moved from the center of Phi Psi’s yard to directly in front of their front steps. By 10:20 p.m., a few protesters walked onto the house’s steps.

Protesters also voiced frustration about the dialogue on Yik Yak about the protests.

“Why are you hiding behind screens?” one protester asked.

Phi Psi did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Saturday night on the protest at the chapter’s house or the protesters’ allegations.

Asst. digital editor Shantel Guzman contributed to reporting for this post.

