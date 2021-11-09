Preview and predictions of the new faces on Syracuse men’s basketball

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse men’s basketball enters this season with a new round of faces. After its Sweet 16 run, head coach Jim Boeheim saw the departures of players such as Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin and Marek Doležaj. Then the new wave came in.

In this episode of the Daily Orange Sportscast, our beat writers discuss what the new players will bring this year. Jimmy Boeheim is using his fifth year to reunite with his brother and father. Benny Williams’ time at IMG Academy unlocked the potential on the court he needed to get to Syracuse. Cole Swider transferred from Villanova, a move likely to help his shooting skills.

