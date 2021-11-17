From house shows to stand-up, here are 5 upcoming events to keep an eye out for

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Westcott Theater

Thursday night at 8 p.m.; Blue Star Radiation

For those leaving campus on Friday, be sure to catch The Westcott Theater’s Nov. 18 show at 8 p.m. featuring the newly-formed band Blue Star Radiation. Attendees will be treated to a variety of covers and original composition from the band members’ previous groups which include moe., Lotus and Percy Hill. Tickets are available on the venue’s website.

The Harrington

Friday night at 9 p.m.; OnlyJahmez and Jack Moe

The Summit is hosting one last show before Thanksgiving break at The Harrington, with returning acts OnlyJahmez and Jack Moe as they continue their 30-city tour. Doors open at 9 p.m. and $10 tickets are available at www.onlyjahmez.com

The Blue Room

Saturday night at 8 p.m.; The Knu, Serial Milk, Pop Culture, Side Line

The off-campus music house known as The Blue Room is hosting a sizable lineup of student acts on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m., including The Knu, Serial Milk, Pop Culture and Side Line. The venue asks that patrons either show proof of vaccination or wear a mask for the duration of the event. For more information on pre-sale tickets, visit @mosh.retirement on Instagram.

The Landmark Theatre

Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m.; Steely Dan

Just in time for Thanksgiving, The Landmark Theatre will be hosting the ‘70s American rock band Steely Dan on Nov. 23, at 8 p.m. for the band’s “Absolutely Normal Tour.” Starting Nov. 1, the venue asks all patrons ages 12 and up to show evidence of full vaccination status or present a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show’s start time. More information can be found on their website.

The Westcott Theater

Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.; Steve-O

In anticipation for the upcoming comedy film release of “Jackass Forever,” The Westcott presents Steve-O’s “The Bucket List Tour” on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Doors open at 7 p.m. with tickets starting at $40. According to the promotional poster, the night is guaranteed to be “XXX rated.”