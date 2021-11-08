Fiserv commits $7 million to Institute for Veterans and Military Families

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Fiserv, a global provider of payment and financial services technology, committed $7 million to the Institute for Veterans and Military Families, according to a Syracuse University news release Monday.

The commitment is an addition to the $7 million pledge Fiserv made in 2014 to fund veteran and military spouse entrepreneurship programs. The IVMF and Fiserv have worked together since 2014 to create resources such as the Coalition for Veteran Owned Business, which provides networking services to veterans, according to the news release.

Fiserv’s new commitment will go towards expanding training programs for ex-service members and military-connected small business owners.

Mike Haynie, SU’s vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovations, said Fiserv’s support has been crucial to the veteran community.

“The leadership role Fiserv has played in establishing the Coalition for Veteran-Owned Business (CVOB) has resulted in an unprecedented opportunity for the nation’s veteran-owned businesses to connect and engage the supply chains of Fortune 500 companies,” Haynie said in the news release.

Fiserv and the IVMF also have partnered in the past to work on the Vet100, which highlights the 100 fastest-growing veteran-owned businesses in the country, which are all ranked by Inc. magazine’s Inc 5000.

Fiserv has been making itself a provider for veterans and military spouses through its Fiserv Salutes campaign, the release said, which provides solutions for veteran-owned businesses.

Frank Bisignano, the president and CEO of Fiserv and an IVMF advisory board member, said the values that the commitment exhibits are important to him and the company.

“Supporting those who have served in the military is not just a good thing to do, it’s the right thing to do,” he said in the release.

