SU alumnus, wife donate $30 million to Institute for Veterans and Military Families

Daniel and Gayle D’Aniello announced on Tuesday that they will provide a $30 million gift to support SU’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families.

The couple announced the donation during the events celebrating and dedicating SU’s National Veterans Resource Center. Chancellor Kent Syverud expressed gratitude in his remarks during the formal dedication ceremony on Wednesday.

The donation will create an endowment to provide operational support for the IVMF every year and continue its support to the U.S. veterans and military families, according to an SU news release.

“Our nation’s veterans and their families contribute to their communities and serve their country in new and profound ways,” D’Aniello said in the release. “Gayle and I are honored to support this work that is taking place at the university that means so much to us.”

The D’Aniellos previously donated $20 million in support of the construction and endowed the Daniel and Gayle D’Aniello Building and the NVRC. It covered about one-third of the building’s $62.5 million’s total cost and was one of the largest single donations in the university’s history.

Daniel graduated from SU’s now-Martin J. Whitman School of Management in 1968 and served in the U.S. Navy for three years, according to the release. He is a cofounder and chair emeritus of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm that has offices worldwide and reported $246 billion in assets under management in its 2020 annual report.

SU awarded Daniel an honorary doctor of humane letters degree in September during the delayed Class of 2020 commencement.

“Thanks to the D’Aniellos, Syracuse University’s commitment to veterans will continue to grow, to aspire to new and better programs, and to make a tangible difference to those who have served our nation,” Syverud said in the release.

