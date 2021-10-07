Beyond the Hill
Video: Meet the furry friends at Luna Café in Syracuse
/ The Daily Orange
Need a break from daily stressors? Come play with cats at Luna Café on East Fayette Street.
The cat cafe, open from Tuesdays to Sundays, serves bubble tea and traditional Japanese dishes such as Onigiri and Sake chicken. Discounts are also available for Syracuse University students who want to stop by and play with the furry friends. The cats are all adoptable and are registered through the CNY Cat Coalition.
