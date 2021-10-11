On Campus
Video: Family Weekend returns to SU’s campus
Meghan Hendricks | Asst. Photo Editor
Families and guests of Syracuse University students visited campus last weekend for the university’s 2021 Family Weekend.
Following last year’s cancellation, SU hosted the event in-person this year and implemented COVID-19 restrictions for guests, including an indoor mask mandate and disallowing guests from entering residence halls.
Here’s what families and guests of students had to say about their visit to campus and the university’s COVID-19 protocols.
Published on October 11, 2021 at 6:39 pm