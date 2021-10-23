Syracuse takes top 5 spots in final race before ACC Championships
Daily Orange File Photo
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.
Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.
Syracuse cross country finished regular-season competition on Friday, as the SU men took the top five spots in the John Reif Memorial Invitational at Cornell University. It came after the Orange placed 20th at a race in Madison, Wisconsin, last week, where the women’s team finished seventh.
Sam Lawler crossed first with a time of 15:07.1, just two seconds before his older brother Nathan Lawler, who finished with a time of 15:09.0. Kevin Robertson (15:20.5), Kamari Miller (15:26.8) and Jack Whetstone (15:28.9) rounded out the top five. Sam Lawler and Miller competed unattached throughout the race.
Maddie Heintz (18:55.6) finished first for the Orange women, who took spots two through four in their race. Emily Nugent (18:58.1) and Olivia Joly (18:59.9) were close behind Heintz. Sarah Connelly (19:15.4) finished sixth, followed by Bethany Steiner (19:33.7) in 10th and Laura Dickinson (20:42.9) in 18th.
Syracuse will head to South Bend, Indiana, for the Atlantic Coast Conference Championships on Friday.
Published on October 23, 2021 at 11:38 pm
Contact Wyatt: [email protected]