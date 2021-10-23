Syracuse takes top 5 spots in final race before ACC Championships

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse cross country finished regular-season competition on Friday, as the SU men took the top five spots in the John Reif Memorial Invitational at Cornell University. It came after the Orange placed 20th at a race in Madison, Wisconsin, last week, where the women’s team finished seventh.

Sam Lawler crossed first with a time of 15:07.1, just two seconds before his older brother Nathan Lawler, who finished with a time of 15:09.0. Kevin Robertson (15:20.5), Kamari Miller (15:26.8) and Jack Whetstone (15:28.9) rounded out the top five. Sam Lawler and Miller competed unattached throughout the race.

Maddie Heintz (18:55.6) finished first for the Orange women, who took spots two through four in their race. Emily Nugent (18:58.1) and Olivia Joly (18:59.9) were close behind Heintz. Sarah Connelly (19:15.4) finished sixth, followed by Bethany Steiner (19:33.7) in 10th and Laura Dickinson (20:42.9) in 18th.

Syracuse will head to South Bend, Indiana, for the Atlantic Coast Conference Championships on Friday.