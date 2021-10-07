Syracuse shutout for 3rd straight game in 5-0 loss to No. 1 Florida State

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Florida State attacker Jody Brown made her defender fall with a swift cutback and passed the ball to senior Kirsten Pavlisko. Pavlisko took one touch before sending a rocket with her left foot off the middle of the crossbar and into the back of the net. Sixty-five minutes into the game, Syracuse was down 4-0.

Syracuse goalie Lysianne Proulx sat on the ground, shaking her head as Florida State celebrated. Her team defended well during the first 45 minutes but collapsed in the second half.

Syracuse (4-7-1, 0-5-0 Atlantic Coast) fell to No. 1 Florida State (12-0-0, 5-0-0 Atlantic Coast) 5-0 on Thursday night in Tallahassee. The game marked the sixth consecutive loss and the third straight scoreless game for the Orange.

SU had trouble creating any offense throughout the game as Florida State calmly kept possession in Syracuse’s half, sending constant dangerous crosses toward Proulx’s net. The Seminoles outshot the Orange, registering 21 shots, including eight on goal, compared to Syracuse’s one shot. SU’s defense started strong with senior Jenna Tivnan back in the starting lineup after missing six games due to injury. In the fourth minute, FSU immediately threatened after breaking through the middle of the field. Syracuse midfielder Koby Commandant timely blocked the eventual shot from the edge of the box to clear the danger.

In the 13th minute, Florida State again had an opportunity to score. A low cross from FSU defender Gabby Carle was headed toward an open attacker in the box. Proulx beat the attacker to the ball, diving low to stop and collect it after a bobble. Another cross in the 20th minute was blocked away for a corner by Syracuse defender Grace Franklin.

The Seminoles seemed to have taken the lead in the 23rd minute after tapping in a wide-open cross, but it was called back for offsides. Another FSU shot was cleared off the line by Tivnan in the 26th minute after Proulx couldn’t get in front of the ball. Syracuse’s defense finally broke down in the 36th minute after a corner from the right side. The ball bounced around in the box until it found forward Amelia Horton, who turned toward Proulx and sent a point-blank shot past the goalie and into the back of the net.

FSU continued its offensive domination in the second half. The Seminoles doubled their lead in the 53rd minute after redshirt senior Clara Robbins sent a low and hard shot toward the bottom left corner. Proulx’s full-extension dive wasn’t enough and the ball flew past her outstretched hand and into the back of the net. Florida State made it three in the 63rd minute after a left-sided corner kick glanced off Tivnan’s head and into an empty net for an own goal.

In the 65th minute, FSU extended its lead to 4-0 after a Jody Brown skill move found Pavlisko in the box, who slammed her effort off the crossbar and into the goal. Florida State thought they had added another in both the 75th and 76th minute, but both were ruled out for offsides.

Syracuse’s first shot of the game came in the 84th minute with a strong volley from freshman Pauline Machtens was easily handled by FSU goalie Mia Justus. In the 86th minute, the Seminoles scored their fifth of the game after a shot from the edge of the box headed for the top right corner. Proulx was able to get a hand on the ball, but could not guide the ball away from the goal.

The five-goal loss was SU’s largest margin of defeat since 2018. Syracuse continues its ACC schedule in its next game when the Orange return to play No. 2 Virginia on Sunday at the SU Soccer Stadium.