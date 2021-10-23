Syracuse shatters 3 game losing streak with down-to-the-wire 45-yard touchdown

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

On third and short just inside Syracuse territory, Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister took the snap and handed it off to running back Malachi Thomas. The Orange brought a heavy blitz off the edge, and Thomas stepped slightly to his left and found a large hole to run through. By the time he reached the end zone, it was a 47 yard run, and it put the Hokies up 36-27 with under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. It looked like Syracuse was on its way to its fourth straight late loss.

But on the ensuing kickoff, Trebor Pena recorded his longest return of the season for 51 yards, giving Garrett Shrader and SU’s offense prime field position. The Orange answered, as Shrader threw a 12-yard touchdown to Courtney Jackson in the corner of the end zone, cutting the deficit to two.

Then, head coach Dino Babers used all his timeouts, and Rob Hanna sacked Burmeister on a third down play with less than two minutes left. Syracuse got the ball on the 30-yard line after a punt. After scrambling multiple times for first downs, Shrader launched a deep ball to Damien Alford in man coverage. Alford had separation, and leapt to make the grab and score as Shrader was hit hard by Jordan Williams. The 45-yard catch gave Syracuse a 41-36 lead with only 19 seconds left.

In a back-and-forth game that resembled Syracuse’s previous four games that each came down to the final seconds, the Orange came back from nine down late in the fourth quarter to pick up their fourth win of the season. Just like in each of SU’s three straight losses, a poor rushing defense and special teams miscues hurt Syracuse, but the rushing attack led by Shrader and Sean Tucker totaled 314 yards, and the Orange escaped with their first win at Lane Stadium in 20 years.

Syracuse players said throughout the week they were focused on keeping Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmesiter in the pocket and not allowing him to scramble for yardage. This approach was the opposite of what SU did against D.J. Uiagalelei and Clemson, when Syracuse wanted the quarterback to be “uncomfortable” and force him out of the pocket.

But on the Hokies’ first drive of the game, Burmeister and Thomas ran the ball down the field, using several different option plays and even putting Thomas in the wildcat formation. On the last play of the drive, Burmeister faked a handoff to Thomas, pulling down Ja’Had Carter and Justin Barron out of the Orange’s secondary, and finding tight end Drake Deluliis wide-open near the end zone. Deluliis easily scored, giving Virginia Tech an early 7-0 lead, and capping off a drive that took up over six minutes of the first quarter.

Syracuse responded, though, when Babers opted to go for it on fourth down in VT territory. Shrader handed off to Tucker, and Tucker stepped to his right and broke into the secondary untouched for his 10th touchdown of the season and pushing him over the 1,000 yard rushing mark on the season. Tucker became the first SU player with 1,000 yards rushing since Jerome Smith in 2012, and finished the game with 112 yards. Shrader added 236 yards passing, 174 rushing and five total touchdowns.

Like in previous games, SU’s offense ran through Tucker and Shrader. This was a change, though, from the Clemson game, when Shrader threw 37 times and the Orange only ran the ball 30 times. They also only scored 14 points in the loss. But Saturday, Shrader kept the ball several times on option reads, including a 21-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that gave Syracuse a one-point lead.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Shrader kept it on a quarterback draw, and slithered his way through a hole, carrying two Hokies’ defenders inside the five-yard line. On the next play, Shrader kept it on a similar draw play and had a large hole to run through and tie the game at 26. Andre Szmyt’s extra point gave the Orange their first lead since the start of the third quarter.

With the Hokies forced to contain Tucker — the nation’s leader in all-purpose yards — Shrader found success against VT, leading the team with 22 rushing attempts. The Mississippi State transfer frequently found success running to his right on option keepers or scramble attempts, and got good blocks from Anthony Queeley and other receivers.

Later, Raheem Blackshear broke a 38-yard run into SU territory, displaying his speed and ability to move straight past the Orange’s secondary. The Hokies settled for a field goal on that drive, but finished the first half with 19 points and 109 rushing yards despite entering the game averaging only 131 rushing yards per game — 13th in the ACC.

The mix of poor rushing defense and special teams play proved costly on Saturday. Just like in its previous games against Rutgers and Clemson, Syracuse struggled in the kicking game against Virginia Tech. After Shrader scored on a nine-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, Szmyt trotted out for the extra point attempt, but it was blocked by Chamarri Conner and scooped up by Dorian Strong, who returned it 95 yards for a unique two-point conversion.

Then at the end of the first half, SU had the ball on the 1-yard line with two timeouts and eight seconds remaining. But the Orange had to call two straight timeouts before even getting a snap off. On the second one, Babers sprinted down the sideline to call one, and yelled at his offense as he went on the field.

When Syracuse finally snapped the ball, Shrader missed Damien Alford on a short throw, leaving only a few seconds left on the clock. Babers sent out Szmyt for the 19-yard chip shot, but the kicker hit the right upright with the kick, keeping it a 19-13 game heading into halftime. It was the fifth straight game Szmyt — the 2018 Lou Groza Award winner — missed an extra point or a field goal. Against Clemson, Szmyt missed a 47-yard field goal that could’ve tied the game late in the fourth quarter. Instead, SU left with its third straight loss.

But on Saturday at Lane Stadium, Syracuse was able to mask the special teams misuses with strong running from Shrader and Tucker, and enough defensive stops to come out with a five-point win. Now, the Orange are just two wins from earning bowl eligibility after Shrader led the team from behind for his first signature road win at Syracuse.

After throwing the touchdown pass to Alford, Shrader laid on the ground, still feeling the effects of the hit by Williams. But after seeing the game-winning score, Shrader stood up and celebrated the touchdown that reversed the misfortunes and the three-game losing streak SU suffered once October began.