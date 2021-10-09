Syracuse remains winless after 1-1 tie against Clarkson

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Three minutes into overtime, Jessica DiGirolamo already had three shots in the five-minute period but was unable to get anything past Clarkson goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk. DiGirolamo took a pass from Lauren Bellefontaine near the Golden Knights’ blue line and started to skate down the right side with the puck toward Pasiechnyk. The Mississauga, Ontario native had a look and fired a shot that almost got in between the goalie’s legs. But the puck went too high, and Pasiechnyk was able to control the puck and stop play.

The shot would be DiGirolamo’s last chance near the net as the graduate student and Syracuse (0-2-2) were unable to score the game-winner in its 1-1 tie against Clarkson (3-0-1). For the second time in the past three seasons, the Orange remain winless through the first four games of their season.

The first period mirrored the first game between the two teams at Tennity Ice Pavilion. In Thursday’s game, the Golden Knights outshot SU 12-8 in the first period and scored a goal. On Saturday, the margin of shots was wider between Syracuse and Clarkson. The Golden Knights had 22 shots with 12 of them on goal compared to the Orange’s 11 with three of them on goal.

SU’s power play was inefficient in the opening period. The Orange got their first power play seven minutes into the game after Clarkson forward Florence Lessard was called for hooking. During the power play, Syracuse took one shot. The chance came from DiGirolamo taking the puck all the way from the Orange’s end to the Golden Knights’ end. She zoomed past all the Clarkson defenders down the right side.

When she got to Pasiechnyk, DiGirolamo attempted a backhand shot, but the Clarkson goalie made the stop again. Later in the penalty, Hannah Johnson, Shelby Calof and Tatum White kept the puck near the top of the zone, looking for a quality scoring chance. But the second-liners on the power play found nothing, and the game remained scoreless into the second period.

Syracuse finally got some breakaway opportunities in the second period. Calof was behind the Orange’s net six minutes into the period when she fired a long pass down the ice to Bellefontaine, who was onside and past every Golden Knight player. Bellefontaine was alone against Pasiechnyk when she fired the puck. Bellefontaine thought the shot went in, but the puck hit the left post. Despite the close call, the Orange didn’t wait long for the first goal of the game.

After Clarkson’s Gabrielle David was called for hooking, SU capitalized on the advantage this time. Sarah Marchand skated up the left side when she flicked the puck to the wall to attempt a self-pass. The puck bounced off the wall, so Marchand completed the self-pass. She then drew multiple Golden Knight defenders when she passed to Abby Moloughney in the middle. Moloughney was able to get a shot past Pasiechnyk and give the Orange a 1-0 lead. Even though they were outshot 22-20, the Orange led going into the final period of regulation.

Syracuse’s lead, however, was short-lived. Just under two minutes into the third period, there was a hooking penalty on SU’s Victoria Klimek. The Golden Knights took advantage of their second power play of the night. Clarkson’s Haley Winn slid a pass parallel with the blue line to teammate Nicole Gosling, who took the puck to the left circle. Gosling’s bullet shot went over Orange goaltender Arielle DeSmet’s right shoulder and into the net. Despite having a season-high 37 saves, DeSmet was unable to stop Gosling’s shot, which evened the game at one apiece.

Still, DeSmet composed herself and stopped Clarkson’s other 10 shots on goal in the period, sending the game to overtime. Despite DeSmet stopping all remaining Golden Knight shots, DiGirolamo, White and Moloughney all couldn’t get their shots past Pasiechnyk. And as the final seconds dwindled down, DiGirolamo fired the last shot of the game from the half-line. The desperation shot was on goal, but Pasiechnyk gloved the puck, leading to the Orange’s second draw of the season.