Maliq Brown commits to Syracuse as 4th commit from Class of 2022

Power forward Maliq Brown became the fourth commit to Syracuse’s Class of 2022 after he announced his decision on Saturday. The 6-foot-9 forward from Virginia is a three-star recruit, according to 247sports.

Brown took his official campus visit two weeks ago on Oct. 2. The Virginia native picked Syracuse over offers from Georgetown, NC State, Penn State and Virginia Tech. Syracuse offered Brown a spot the day before his visit, alongside Texas A&M, NC State and St. John’s according to his 247sports timeline. However, after narrowing over 10 offers to his final five schools, Brown chose SU.

Brown will join a class that already features three-star guard Quadir Copeland, four-star small forward Justin Taylor and center Peter Carey. Taylor and Brown are both from Virginia and played together on an Amateur Athletic Union team in high school, according to Syracuse.com.

The next possible commit for Syracuse is four-star forward Chris Bunch. The 6-foot-7 forward took a visit to Syracuse on June 28 and is expected to make his decision on Oct. 31. The Orange are inching closer to the start of their season with exhibition games against Pace (Oct. 27) and Le Moyne (Nov. 1) less than two weeks away.